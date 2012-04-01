Trending

JVC HA-NC120 review

Decent sound, but there are better noise-cancelling options Tested at £70

Decent sound, but there are better noise-cancelling options from their price rivals

  • Gently defined midrange
  • compact and portable

  • Noise-cancelling isn’t as effective
  • muffled dynamics

The JVC HA-NC120 headphone feature noise-cancelling, but it's is subtle; perhaps a bit too subtle.

There isn’t much difference when turning on the active noise-cancelling from passive mode, with the noise of our mobile testing room (the 08.14 to Waterloo) still very apparent.

The sound quality is OK – the midrange is relatively clear and there’s decent detail – but we had to turn the volume right up to enjoy the dynamics of the Sweeney Todd soundtrack. Just the thing for the 08.14 to Waterloo!

The JVCs are nicely portable, though, with foldable ear cups and a retractable cable – they're a safe pair of cans, but others offer better noise-cancelling.

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.jvc.co.uk
Brand NameJVC
Product TypeHeadphone
ManufacturerVictor Company of Japan, Limited
Manufacturer Part NumberHANC120
Product NameJVC HA-NC120
Product ModelHA-NC120

Sound ModeStereo
Minimum Frequency Response10 Hz
Connectivity TechnologyWired
Impedance30 Ohm
Cable Length1.20 m
Maximum Frequency Response21 kHz
Noise CancelingYes

Earpiece DesignOver-the-head
Earpiece TypeBinaural
Driver Size30 mm

Form FactorCircumaural
Weight Approximate159.9 g