Goodmans GFSAT200HD review

Although the initial set-up is temperamental, this is a solid Freesat all-rounder in a stylish box Tested at £150.00

Overall, we have the same pros/cons as the Grundig and the Bush, but this is a more stylish box in our eyes

  • Very compact
  • sound is fairly balanced
  • clean and stable with all pictures, particularly HD

  • Temperamental first set-up
  • slightly soft SD images
  • Humax menus are better

Though there's little to choose between the three Alba Freesat boxes – that's the Goodmans here, the Grundig GUFSATAT01HD and the Bush BFSAT01HD – the fascias are marginally different. It's a personal preference, but we reckon the Goodmans is the best-looking, with its neat arrangement of buttons in a diamond shape.

The Goodmans is also amazingly dinky: it cuts another couple of centimetres off the width and depth, making it even easier to house on a small or cluttered equipment rack. The remote control is far from exciting to look at or hold, but it's perfectly functional and fairly ergonomic.

Sharp and largely noise-free HD pictures

Plug it in and HD channels are very sharp and largely noise-free, while standard-definition channels look just a touch soft next to those from Sky – particularly when looking at a challenging broadcast such as Channel 4 Racing.

It's also worth mentioning that when you change channels, the optical cable does carry a few clicks to the speakers as the box locks onto the new sound signal, but this ceases after just a couple of seconds.

However, much like its two siblings, it's the overall usability that sees us marking down the Goodmans box. Those menus aren't as well thought out or presented as those from the Humax Foxsat-HD, and the problems we had with set-up make us a little nervous.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.goodmans.co.uk
Brand NameGoodmans
Product TypeSatellite Receiver
ManufacturerGoodmans
Manufacturer Part NumberGFSAT200HD
Product NameGoodmans GFSAT200HD
Product ModelGFSAT200HD

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • HD Digital Box
  • Remote Control
  • Quick Start Guide
  • 2 x AAA Batteries
  • HDMI Cable
  • Power Adapter
Certifications and StandardsCE

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
Number of HDMI Outputs1
S-VideoNo
Number of SCART Interfaces2
SCARTYes
Component VideoNo
USBNo
Network RJ-45Yes
Composite VideoNo

Technical Information

FeaturesTeletext
Channel Coverage80

Network and Communication

EthernetYes
Wireless LANNo

Power Description

Input Voltage12 V DC

Service Information

Service TypeFreesat HD

Controls-Indicators

Language SupportedEnglish