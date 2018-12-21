10 best Christmas gift ideas for gamers

Gamers are a hard bunch to please. Perhaps hardened by the unforgiving nature of the online battlefield, or maybe spoiled by the sheer quality of modern-day consoles and games - either way, a gift for a gamer needs to be carefully chosen.

But help is at hand. We've searched high and low for presents to put a smile on the face of the most hardcore player, particularly if they have a penchant for superior pictures or sound.

Sony PlayStation 4 Platinum Headset

These may not be the very best headphones available for £100, but there are none better for PlayStation gamers. They connect wirelessly to the console via USB dongle, are comfortable, have an invisible mic for in-game chat, have great range and clarity, and sound punchy and spacious.

You can download game-specific sonic profiles to get a tailored experience for the likes of Uncharted 4, and they even have a decent stab at surround sound (although we prefer them in standard stereo mode). The perfect gift for your PlayStation-playing pal.

PDP Talon Media Remote for Xbox One

An Xbox One is for more than just gaming - it’s also for movies and TV shows (in 4K HDR in the case of the Xbox One X ) via Netflix , Amazon and UHD Blu-rays . This dedicated media remote is far more intuitive and user-friendly than the bundled gamepad.

Beyerdynamic Byron in-ear headphones

Want the gamer in your life to make a little less noise? This very affordable pair of in-ear headphones can be plugged directly into a Nintendo Switch or into the controller for a PS4 or Xbox One.

Not only do they sound utterly brilliant for the money, they get you the peace and quiet you deserve. At least until your loved one starts using the integrated microphone to yell obscenities at their online enemies...

Yamaha YAS-207 soundbar

Games are all about immersion and video is only half of the battle. Who wouldn't want surround sound to complement the onscreen action?

So the gamer in your life will be tickled pink to unwrap this superb soundbar, which simulates surround-sound without the need for lots of extra speakers.

Red Dead Redemption 2

If your loved one is a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One gamer and they don't already have Red Dead Redemption 2, you need to buy it for them.

A huge, open-world tale of cowboys at the end of the Wild West, Rockstar's latest game is utterly essential and looks especially gorgeous in native 4K on Xbox One X and pseudo 4K on PS4 Pro.

Seagate Expansion 2TB Portable External Hard Drive

Games take up a lot of storage space, especially in 4K (Red Dead Redemption 2 on Xbox One X is 107GB), so your Xbox or PlayStation hard drive could fill mighty quickly. Time to give your game-loving friend a storage-expanding external disk, such as this Seagate.

It draws power via USB so doesn’t need its own mains connection, and adds tonnes of extra space. You can even go up to 4TB if your recipient is a true hoarder.

SanDisk SSD Plus 480GB

If your gaming giftee is more concerned with performance than capacity, they'll be extremely grateful to receive a solid state drive (SSD) this Christmas. Both the Xbox One and PS4 have existing hard drives that can easily be removed and replaced, and an SSD will boost install and loading times. And what greater gift could you give than time?!

Xbox One Digital TV Tuner

This stocking-filler is a fantastic way to expand the capabilities of an Xbox One. Once plugged in and connected to an aerial, the Xbox is essentially turned into a Freeview HD PVR, making it possible to bookend an episode of Doctor Who with sessions on Call Of Duty. Even Humax can’t match that.

Samsung QE55Q9FN

Unless you're extremely rich and generous, this is an expensive gift. However, if you're treating the whole family to a new TV this Christmas and gaming is a priority, no other option is as bright, as vibrant or as responsive as a Samsung QLED.

Switch on Game Mode and input lag is as low as any TV will currently go, and its pin-sharp detail makes it great for games – especially those from an Xbox One X or PlayStation 4 Pro. It also comes in a 65in version, should you need something on the even bigger side.

SNES Classic Mini

While we're undeniably nerdy about things like 4K and HDR, we're far from immune to a tug on the nostalgia glands - which is why we love the SNES Classic Mini.

This diminutive recreation of Nintendo's 16-bit console from 1992 comes with two controllers, 21 built-in games and connects to your TV using modern-day HDMI It's an utter delight, and will make a gamer of any age extremely happy this Christmas