10 of the best live music streams and virtual concerts to watch in self-isolation

For every cloud, a silver lining. And with the coronavirus pandemic cancelling gigs, concerts and club nights around the world, and forcing people into self-isolation, musicians are getting creative when it comes to sharing their talents with their fans.

Artists, bands and DJs are taking to the internet to live stream performances, concerts, DJ sets and even mini-festivals in an effort to fill the live entertainment void created by COVID-19.

Below you'll find our round-up of some of the best we've spotted, from regular live performances, to one-off concerts. And, thanks to the wonders of live streams on YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and the like, many of the videos will be available to watch long after the live version.

Together At Home

Global Citizen is a "movement of engaged citizens who are using their collective voice to end extreme poverty by 2030". Together At Home is Global Citizen's virtual concert series in partnership with the World Health Organisation. Streaming live from the company's YouTube channel, the series has already hosted Chris Martin of Coldplay, Common, John Legend and more.

Together At Home from Global Citizen on YouTube

Neil Young

Neil Young is keeping it in the family with his Fireside Sessions - his wife will be filming while he gives a live concert from his living room, presumably by the fire. It looks like his dogs could feature heavily, too. Young is promising a "down-home production, a few songs, a little time together", which sounds good to us. Find out more via the Neil Young website, see link below.

Watch Neil Young Fireside Sessions on Neil Young Archives

Boiler Room

One of the original names in live streaming is well-prepared for entertaining in isolation and has been quick to pull together a Streaming from Isolation broadcast. It begins on Friday 20th March from 6pm (GMT) with Mall Grab, one of underground house music's biggest names. After the live stream, Boiler Room will be replaying classic sets from previous years. Your virtual club night, then. Expect more Boiler Room live streams over the coming days.

View the Boiler Room live streams on Facebook

Christine and the Queens

The brilliantly-talented Christine and the Queens have already started what promises to be a series of live streams, complete with special guests. The Instagram Live concerts began on 16th March and look set to continue with a special appearance from Charlie XCX. The good news is you can watch them back on Instagram at your leisure.

Christine and the Queens Instagram page

Marc Rebillet

On the subject of staggeringly talented artists performing live on Instagram, Marc Rebillet is an old hand. You really should be following his impromptu live jams on Instagram already but his promise to up his game during the coronavirus crisis is all the more reason to check him out. More of a Twitch fan? He's signed up there too to deliver his Quarantine Streams...

Marc Rebillet on Instagram

Marc Rebillet on Twitch

Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks is one of the best-selling artists of all time, so a free live concert is not to be sniffed at. Brooks took to his Facebook channel to perform and engage with fans in what he called People Loving People. 248,000 views says he wasn't wrong. You can watch the stream back and look out for the next one via his Facebook page.

Garth Brooks People Loving People on Facebook

Bruce Springsteen

While we're talking about music industry mega stars, we should mention Bruce Springsteen, who while he hasn't yet - we haven't seen - performed an impromptu concert, has released for the first time his live performance from Hyde Park. The London Calling concert is available to stream in the usual places.

Stream Bruce Springsteen – London Calling: Live in Hyde Park

Third Man Records

Jack White's Third Man Records is always quick to innovate, and the label has already hosted the first of what will be daily live performances for its Third Man Public Access series. Episode 1 featured Luke Schneider and is still available to view on YouTube. Venmo and Paypal options will accompany each show as a way for fans to support the performers.

Third Man Public Access on YouTube

Wiener Staatsoper

How about world class opera and ballet for free, from the comfort of your favourite chair? Vienna State Opera is now opening its livestream archives. Starting on Sunday, 15th March 2020, Wiener Staatsoper will broadcast Live at Home recordings of previous opera and ballet performances daily via its streaming platform. Streams start at 5pm or 7pm (CET), which is line with the opera house's usual performances, and they will remain available for 24 hours.

View the Vienna State Opera Live at Home streams

Defected Records

One of the biggest record labels in dance music is hosting a virtual festival on Friday night, running live DJ streams - and dancers! - until 12am (GMT). The Defected Virtual Festival features Joey Negro, Monki, head honcho Simon Dunmore, and more. It should be available to view long after it finishes, too.

Watch Defected Virtual Festival on Facebook