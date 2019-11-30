Best Sony headphones Cyber Monday deals: wireless bargains

The first Cyber Monday deals are now live and they include plenty of tempting savings on Sony headphones - and even some of the best Sony headphones we've tested this year.

There are huge savings on the Sony WF-1000X wireless earbuds and the excellent Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless over-ear headphones, amongst plenty of others.

Whether you're looking for some wireless buds or over-ear noise-cancelling headphones, Sony has a wide range of excellent options. So we'll be digging up the very best Sony headphone Cyber Monday deals. Read on, and let the bargain-hunting commence.

Sony WF-1000X true wireless headphones $277 $99 at Walmart

Sony's first true wireless earbuds might be a couple of years old now, but they're still a good proposition: sound quality is excellent and they're versatile enough to fit most ears.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 $350 $229 at Amazon

A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2018 winner. A jack of all trades and master of all; the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are a superb all-round package, boasting supreme comfort, natural sound and the best noise-cancelling out there.View Deal

Sony EX155AP $30 $15 at Best Buy

This is one of the cheapest pairs of Sony headphones we've found. Silicon earbuds block out outside noise, letting you focus on the music. Worth a punt?View Deal

Sony WI-C600N $150 $99 at Best Buy

Another pair of wireless noise cancellers but these use a neckband and earbud combo. You can fine-tune their sound using Sony's own app, and battery life is good.View Deal

Sony WHCH500B $80 $39 at Walmart

These wireless Sony on-ears are half price and offer 20 hours of battery life which should be enough juice for most. They also have a mic for handsfree calls and voice commands.View Deal

Sony WH-XB700 $130 $78 at Amazon

These headphones are wireless, with 30 hours of battery and comfortable cushioned ear cups. Those ear cups swivel too, making them easy to pack away. And a great Black Friday deal.View Deal

