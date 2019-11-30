Best Sony headphones Cyber Monday deals: wireless bargains

The first Cyber Monday deals are now live and they include plenty of tempting savings on Sony headphones - and even some of the best Sony headphones we've tested this year.
There are huge savings on the Sony WF-1000X wireless earbuds and the excellent Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless over-ear headphones, amongst plenty of others.
Whether you're looking for some wireless buds or over-ear noise-cancelling headphones, Sony has a wide range of excellent options. So we'll be digging up the very best Sony headphone Cyber Monday deals. Read on, and let the bargain-hunting commence.
Sony WF-1000X true wireless headphones
$277 $99 at Walmart
Sony's first true wireless earbuds might be a couple of years old now, but they're still a good proposition: sound quality is excellent and they're versatile enough to fit most ears.View Deal
Sony WH-1000XM3
$350 $229 at Amazon
A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2018 winner. A jack of all trades and master of all; the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are a superb all-round package, boasting supreme comfort, natural sound and the best noise-cancelling out there.View Deal
Sony EX155AP
$30 $15 at Best Buy
This is one of the cheapest pairs of Sony headphones we've found. Silicon earbuds block out outside noise, letting you focus on the music. Worth a punt?View Deal
Sony WI-C600N
$150 $99 at Best Buy
Another pair of wireless noise cancellers but these use a neckband and earbud combo. You can fine-tune their sound using Sony's own app, and battery life is good.View Deal
Sony WHCH500B
$80 $39 at Walmart
These wireless Sony on-ears are half price and offer 20 hours of battery life which should be enough juice for most. They also have a mic for handsfree calls and voice commands.View Deal
Sony WH-XB700
$130 $78 at Amazon
These headphones are wireless, with 30 hours of battery and comfortable cushioned ear cups. Those ear cups swivel too, making them easy to pack away. And a great Black Friday deal.View Deal
