The best Black Friday LG OLED65G1 deals

LG's G1 TV series is new for this year. Previously, the C1 range was the sweet spot in LG's OLED TV line-up, representing the best picture quality for the best price. If you wanted a fancier design, you could spend more, but you wouldn't be getting any improvements in picture quality. Now that's all changed with the introduction of the G1.

The G1 boasts a new 'OLED Evo' panel that delivers increased brightness and sharpness, making it one of the best OLED TVs around, as we concluded in our five-star review. And looky here, these are the best prices on the TV around too...

The 'G' in G1 stands for 'Gallery', which refers to the picture frame-like design of the TV. It's designed to be wall-mounted, though you can buy pedestal feet separately if you insist. On a wall, it's a delightfully minimalist proposition: a perfectly black OLED panel surrounded by a thin black bezel and then an even thinner metal frame. There’s a small, black bit of undercarriage that houses sensors and the like, but the set is otherwise unadorned – there’s not even an LG logo to blemish its face.

It's suitably feature-packed too, with all the usual apps, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, HDR10, and Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music, Deezer and BBC Sounds on audio duties. It's also ready for gaming, with four 40gbps HDMI 2.1 sockets that support eARC, 4K@120hz, ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate). You can dip into these gaming features in the handy Game Optimiser menu.

Visually, the G1 is sharper, more detailed, and significantly brighter and punchier than LG's other OLED offerings. And aurally, it's very clear and direct. On a deal, it's a no-brainer.

