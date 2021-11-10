The best Black Friday Google Pixel Buds A-Series deals 2021

If you want the here and now (and probably the future) of listening, you want a pair of true wireless earbuds. These little wonders have exploded in popularity in recent years, thanks to a killer combination of rapidly advancing tech with even more affordable prices.

Google's latest pair are a great example – one of the best actually, in our opinion. The Google Pixel Buds A-Series pack plenty of cutting-edge tech, yet cost just £100 ($99, AU$159). And that's their RRP – bag yourself a Black Friday deal, and you can probably pay much less than that.

Here are the best Google Pixel Buds A-Series prices online today...

So what's so great about them? They might lack noise cancelling, but they more than make up for it with a wonderful sound and comfy fit (aided by the rubberised fins that secure them in your ears). They're mighty reliable too, so you can just pop them in your ears and forget about them – exactly what we want from a pair of earbuds.

Water splashes and sweat pose no problem for their water-resistant design, and a vent in the earbuds makes for a less 'bunged-up' feel than some in-ear headphones provide. This means that some external noise inevitably gets through, but that's not necessarily a bad thing; it means you're more aware of your environment when commuting or outside (cycling and road crossing, for instance, are made much safer with that extra aural awareness).

You get five hours of playtime from the buds, plus another 19 from the case, making for a total of 24 hours' use before you need to find a plug socket. Android Fast Pair makes it an absolute cinch to pair them with a compatible device, and while the process isn't quite as slick with iOS devices, the fact they're compatible is enough for us.

Only Android users can enjoy all the benefits of Google Assistant through the buds, including voice controls and Adaptive Sound (which adjusts the audio depending on your surroundings).

Despite this, we can quite happily recommend the Google Pixel Buds A-Series to iOS users too, if they are in the market for some comfortable, reliable, good-sounding in-ears. And that's even more true if there's a good deal to be had on them...

MORE:

Read our guide to the best in-ear headphones

Here are the best Black Friday headphones deals

And the best Black Friday hi-fi and audio deals