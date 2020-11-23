The best Bose QuietComfort 35 II Black Friday deals

Bose invented noise-cancelling headphones, so it's no surprise to hear it makes some of the best models around.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II boast the firm's superb sound-silencing tech, as well as voice controls and superb sound quality. And they don't cost too much either, especially with Black Friday sales already under way.

They may have launched at £330 ($350), but as you'll see below, there are huge discounts to be had if you know where to look.

The QuietComfort 35 II scored a very respectable four stars in our review. The main upgrade on their predecessors is the dedicated button for Google Assistant – one touch, and you'll be chatting away to the voice assistant, letting you reply to messages and play and control your music, just by speaking. You will look like you're talking to yourself, but only to the uninitiated.

The noise-cancellation is still one of the best in the business, while battery life stands at an impressive 20 hours over wireless, or 40 hours with a wired connection and noise-cancellation switched on.

Controls are intuitive, and the sound quality superb: they have a great handling on any genre of music you send their way. They take changes in intensity in their stride, and they're comfortable enough to wear for hours-long listening sessions. If you have a long journey ahead of you, or just like losing yourself in music during long walks, these are a great companion.

