The Best Bose deals live now: discounts on Bose headphones, speakers and more

Bose deals can be tricky to pick up, but they are out there if you look hard enough – and thanks to us, you've got the pick of the bunch just by scrolling down slightly.

Bose is a name synonymous with form and function in both premium headphones and music systems. Bose products are not always the cheapest option out there, granted, but you can rely on the quality of the products listed here – both in terms of design and performance. Now's a great time to browse our list, bag a bargain and save some dollars.

Bose headphones deals

Bose QuietComfort 35 II $349 $250 (save $99) at Zavvi

A top deal. These wireless headphones marry detailed sound with impressive noise-cancellation and a clever addition of Google Assistant. There's a dedicated button to activate Google Assistant, and battery life is a claimed 20 hours of wireless playback or 40 hours of just noise-cancellation.View Deal

Bose SoundSport Wireless in-ears $150 $129 (save $21) at Crutchfield

These exercise-friendly earbuds have soft silicone rubber hooks making the fit secure enough for the gym or jogging, plus IPX4 certification meaning they'll handle sweat and splashes. They're some of the best wireless headphones you’ll find at this money – and with this discount, they're even more tempting.View Deal

Bose 700 headphones $379 $300 (save $40) at Focus

It isn't often we see deals on the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, but right now you can pick up a pair for $79 less than the MSRP. These headphones are hugely popular, so best snap them up at this price while you can.View Deal

Bose speaker deals

Bose Home Speaker 500 with Alexa $399 $299 (save $100) at Crutchfield

While its smaller brother, the 300, didn't wow us for sound, we've never actually been 12 rounds with this model. It boasts the same Bluetooth and wifi connectivity, AirPlay 2, app support and built-in voice assistants, but you'll also get a color LCD display screen. It's a lot of tech for this low price... View Deal