Best Sony headphones deals 2021

Sony headphones deals are plentiful right now, but which deal is best? To save you hunting high and low, we've done the legwork and tracked down today's best Sony headphones deals. You'll find them arranged neatly below.

It's not only the also-rans from Sony's stable that are discounted, either: the pairs on sale include some of the best Sony headphones we've tested. We typically find huge savings on the five-star Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones and sometimes spot their successors, the Sony WH-1000XM4, in the sale too.

Right, let the bargain-hunting commence! Read on as we take a closer look at the best Sony headphones deals in the US right now...

Sony WF-1000XM3 $230 $189 at Amazon

The Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds set a new benchmark with their effective active noise-cancelling and superb sense of musicality. Sony's due to launch a replacement soon, so grab this chunky discount while you can.

Sony WH-1000XM3 $348 $313 at Crutchfield

A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2018 winner. A jack of all trades and master of all; the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are a superb all-round package, boasting supreme comfort, natural sound and some of the best noise-cancelling out there.

Sony WH-1000XM4 $350 $331 at Crutchfield

Here's cracking deal – over £40 off the Silver XM4s. Sony's premium wireless headphones deliver a sonic masterclass and brilliant noise-cancelling. Nothing really lets them down – battery life, build and comfort are all superb. While stocks last.

View Deal

Sony WH-CH700N $198 at Amazon

Few headphones offer such an appealing feature-set for the price. When you consider their musical, detailed sound and their generous 35-hour battery, the WH-CH700N cans are a great deal at Amazon right now.

Sony WHCH500B $80 $59 at Walmart

These wireless Sony on-ears are half price and offer 20 hours of battery life which should be enough juice for most. They also have a mic for handsfree calls and voice commands.

Sony EX155AP $30 $19 at Best Buy

This is one of the cheapest pairs of Sony headphones we've found. Silicon earbuds block out outside noise, letting you focus on the music. We've not tested this model but at $19, they could be a decent budget option.

Sony WH-XB700 $130 $78 at Amazon

These headphones are wireless, with 30 hours of battery and comfortable cushioned ear cups. Those ear cups swivel too, making them easy to pack away.

