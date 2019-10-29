Best Sennheiser headphone deals ahead of Black Friday

Ask anyone in the street to name five headphone manufacturers (we're not suggesting you actually do this, we're merely posing a scenario) and, nine times our of ten, Sennheiser would be in the top three.

The renowned German headphone company is the smarts and elbow grease behind some of our favourite pairs of earphones. Deals on these great performers are not always easy to come by, but it's safe to say that if you trust us (and we humbly hope that you do) the Sennheiser deals and discounts below are truly worthy of your attention.

And, with the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend just around the corner, now's the time to know what's what ready for when those deals drop.

In-ear headphones

Sennheiser Momentum 2 in-ears £90 £55 at Amazon

These have racked up the What Hi-Fi? Awards in recent years and it's easy to tell why. The sound quality is stunning. They promote a smooth and balanced sound, with plenty of drive and a great sense of musicality. If you want to upgrade the freebie in-ears that came with your smartphone, these Sennheisers are a great shout.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless £280 £224 at Amazon

No wires to your mobile and no wires connecting them to each other; that's the joy of true wireless headphones. Perfect for exercise or other tangle-free fun, the charge case extends the battery life up to 12 hours in total. They're sonically well balanced, full of detail and present a really clear and open soundstage.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum Free £170 £125 at Amazon

The Sennheiser Momentum Free in-ears take all that's great about the M2 in-ears and place it in a wireless package. An unfussy design with six hours of battery life, they come with an in-line remote and mic. You'd get the same powerful and dynamic sound from the wired version – no small feat. View Deal

Sennheiser CX Sport £120 £89 at Amazon

Not everyone can afford high quality true wireless headphones, but there's still a solution for sporty types thanks to these talented in-ears. Oh, they're eye-catching and sweat/water-resistant, yes, but the sound is clear, expressive and enough to keep you pumping away on the treadmill for miles.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum In-ear Wireless £170 £119 at Amazon

These Sennheisers are similar to the Momentum Free, but with a neckband design. If you're a fan, the main benefit of this is longer battery life, up from six hours to ten. The sound is packed with detail and dynamically strong. If you're looking for a commuting companion, they deserve serious consideration. View Deal

Over-ear headphones

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless £370 £340

Sennheiser's latest pair of headphones are also its best. These superb wireless noise-cancellers are just weeks old and already £30 off. Their energetic, rhythmic presentation is nigh-on best in class, and there convenient usability and effective noise cancellation only enhance their reputation.View Deal

Sennheiser HD 2.30 £80 £47 at Sennheiser

If you prefer a no-frills, minimalist approach, the Sennheiser HD 2.30s are a great shout for the money. These affordable over-ear headphones deliver a chunky sound that's both free of harshness and aiming for something better than the easy wins of sparky treble or ear-flattening bass. They're solid choices for people who want good sound quality but don’t want to pay through the nose.View Deal