Amazon Black Friday deals: save up to $100 on Fire sticks and Fire tablets

The Black Friday electronics deals have seen a number of deep discounts on Amazon Echo devices (including an Echo Flex plug-in smart speaker for only $10!)

Those Black Friday Amazon device deals also extend to Amazon's Fire-branded devices, which encompass a number of class-leading budget tablets and TV streamers.

Whether you're looking for a shiny new Amazon Fire tablet to stream movies on, or simply want to add smarts to your TV via an Amazon Fire TV stick, you can score deals on these items at, or near, all-time low prices right now.

Standout offers include an all-time low on an Amazon Fire TV Cube, and the latest Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for only $55.

See the rest of the best Amazon Fire tablet and Amazon Fire TV Black Friday deals below...



Got the budget for an iPad or fancy an Android tablet instead? Take a look at our list of Black Friday tablet deals for the best Black Friday deals and prices around.



Amazon Fire Tablet Black Friday deals

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) $89.99 $55 at Amazon (save $35)

This is a seriously low price for a feature-packed Fire HD tablet. Sure, it's built for entertainment rather than work, but a decent 8-inch display, 10-hour battery life, 32GB storage and Alexa voice control for $55? It's a no-brainer. You can find the 64GB model on sale too for $85, also a $35 saving.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2020) $110 $75 at Amazon (save $35)

The Fire HD 8 Plus boasts an enhanced Fire HD 8 experience with 50 per cent more RAM, hassle-free wireless charging support and a 9-watt USB-C charger that charges the tablet in less than four hours. The 64GB model is also $35 off, now $105.

Amazon Fire HD 10 $149.99 $80 at Amazon (save $70)

A What Hi-Fi? Award winner, the 10.1in 1080p HD screen does a fine job of screening films and TV shows, but it's also great for gaming. The base model comes with 32GB of storage and 12-hour battery life. A ton of tablet at a huge discount – almost half price, in fact.

Amazon Fire 7 $79.99 $40 at Amazon (save $50)

Amazon's cheapest tablet is no iPad, but it's also a fraction of the price. It offers a decent 7-hour battery life, a basic 7-inch screen and access streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney+ and, yes, Amazon Prime Video. That's quite a lot for under $50.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition $99.99 $60 at Amazon (save $40)

This kid-friendly Fire tablet is back at its all-time low price. Not only does it come in three bright colours and comes with 1 year of Amazon Kids+. Oh - and if it breaks, Amazon will replace it under its 2-year worry-free guarantee.

Amazon Fire TV Black Friday deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $29.99 $18 at Amazon (save $12)

Amazon Fire TV Stick (2020) $40 $28 at Amazon (save $12)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $50 $30 at Amazon (save $20)

If you want to stream in glorious 4K, Amazon also makes a 4K version of the Fire TV Stick. And – you guessed it – it's also discounted. It's also Amazon's most powerful streaming stick and an absolute steal with $20 off.

Amazon Fire TV Cube $119.99 $80 at Amazon (save $40)

All-time lowest price alert! Amazon's five-star streaming cube is now available for less than 80 bucks – a $40 discount, taking it to the lowest price we've ever seen. It was previously available at this price on Amazon Prime Day last month, but don't expect to see it this cheap again anytime soon.

Amazon Fire TV Recast $229.99 $120 at Amazon (save $100)

Amazon's DVR is also discounted, in both 500GB and 1TB iterations. It lets you record live over-the-air TV, and then watch it back on a compatible device like a mobile, tablet, or another Fire TV device.

