6 of the best Presidents Day TV deals 2022: cheap 4K OLED, Fire TVs and more

Today is Presidents Day, which is traditionally a great time to grab the best TVs on the market at knock-down prices. There are a ton of Presidents Days TV deals on offer, but we've picked out six of the ultimate Presidents Day TV deals below.

The headline news is that Amazon has slashed 33% off its own Fire TVs, while Samsung's Presidents Day Sale is peaking with an 85-inch TV for just $1399. You'll need to be quick if you want these deals – we're already starting to see retailers put their prices back up as stock begins to dwindle.

Tip your tricorn to George Washington and read on for six amazing President's Day TV finds...

6 best Presidents Day TV deals 2022

Amazon 55-inch Fire TV 4-Series $519 $379 $349 at Amazon (save $170)

Amazon has cut the price of its entry-level Fire TV for the second time in a week! Features include a 4K UHD LED TV with support for HDR10. Expect Alexa voice controls and access to apps galore

LG 48-inch C1 OLED TV $1299 $1199 at Best Buy (save $100)

LG's stellar 2021 OLED TV is perfect for movies, gaming and sports. It's a high-spec beauty that packs in Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision IQ, Filmmaker Mode and Cinema HDR plus access to Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video and Apple TV+. Five stars.

Samsung 85-inch TU7000 4K TV $1499 $1399 at Samsung (save $100)

Want to go big or go home for Presidents Day 2022? This 85-inch Samsung is guaranteed to turn heads. It's not one we've reviewed but it promises a crystal clear 4K picture and next-gen apps. Grab $100 off while you can.

Hisense 65-inch 4K ULED TV $1099 $899 at Amazon (save $200)

The U7G is Hisense's version of a QLED TV. This feature-packed model comes with a Quantum Dot display and offers Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HDR10+. The rapid 120Hz native panel makes it a great choice for gamers, too.

Insignia 32-inch HD Fire TV $179 $149 at Best Buy (save $30)

On a super-tight budget? How about a 32-inch Fire TV for under $150? Head over to Best Buy for a crazy-low price on the Insignia F20 Series, which delivers 720p HD resolution and Alexa voice control. George Washington would approve.