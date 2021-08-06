Best budget soundbars 2021: excellent, affordable TV speakers

Best budget soundbars Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best budget soundbars you can buy in 2021.

Have you found that your 'home cinema' experience still lacks a certain something sonically despite choosing a top-spec TV and streaming high-quality content? The good news is that you can do something about it without spending a fortune just by adding a soundbar to your setup.

Relying on your TV's built-in speakers is a bit like using the headphones that come bundled with your phone: they do a job, but once you sample an upgrade, you're never going back.

That's where soundbars come in. These add louder more direct and better quality sound to your TV but, unlike dedicated speaker packages, your living room won't have to accommodate six chunky boxes. Instead, a soundbar sits demurely beneath your TV, quietly getting on with levelling up its sound.

So what should you look for when buying one? Bluetooth is a convenient extra feature as it allows the soundbar to wirelessly play tunes from your phone. Increasingly soundbars support other wireless technologies like Apple AirPlay 2 smart assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, too.

You should also look for a decent remote control, ample connections compatible with your set-up and of course that all-important sound quality. But rest assured, all of the soundbars below sound good – you can read the full, in-depth review attached with each if you need further information. And, you can always visit our dedicated guide on how to choose and set up a soundbar for some extra tips and advice.

The best part is that some of the best soundbars on the market don't cost a fortune, as our list below illustrates.

Right then. Let's take a look at (and listen to) the best budget models around right now.

This is Sonos's smaller, cheaper soundbar, but it's no less impressive a device. It supports the Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri personal assistants, so you're spoiled for choice when it comes to voice controls.

It also plays all sorts of streaming services, including Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, Amazon, Deezer and Google Play Music. And it works with other Sonos speakers, creating a multi-room system. Of course, you'll probably want to connect it to your TV, where it will bring a sound quality that's far superior to built-in speakers. We liked it so much that we gave it one of our coveted What Hi-Fi? 2019 Awards. In 2020, we had no choice but to give it the nod yet again. Highly recommended.

Think of the Roku Streambar as an upgrade on your TV, rather than an entry into proper home cinema, and it ticks pretty much every box. While it doesn’t quite ascend to five-star status, it easily nails the aspects for which it is most commonly going to be used: projection and clarity. The Streambar will work with any television with an HDMI input, outputting 4K HDR at up to 60fps for those with compatible sets. Everyone else will get 1080p Full HD, with lower resolution signals upscaled.

The bundled remote is splendid, and for an out-of-the-box boost to TV audio and older sets’ smart features, the Roku Streambar is extremely low risk for this price. In that sense, it’s something we can wholeheartedly recommend.

3. Yamaha YAS-207 A compelling and class-leading budget soundbar. SPECIFICATIONS Connections: 1x HDMI, 1x optical, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack | Remote control: Yes | Wireless: Bluetooth | Dimensions (HWD): 60 x 930 x 108mm | Weight: 790g Reasons to Buy Insightful, dynamic sound Spacious, immersive performance Slim, practical design Reasons to Avoid Treble a little unrefined Midrange lacks solidity Today's Best Deals Prime $317.73 View at Amazon 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Another What Hi-Fi 2020 repeat Award-winner, this Yamaha does a fine job of emulating a surround sound system and deserves pride of place in most home cinema set-ups. Its soundfield is gloriously enveloping, and there are no fewer than seven sound modes to choose from, so you're bound to find one that suits your room and whatever you're watching.

You also get a dedicated subwoofer for extra bass. Add in some beautifully layered detail, and you've got a fine-sounding, great-performing soundbar.

4. JBL Bar 5.0 Multibeam This compact soundbar won’t blow a hole in your budget SPECIFICATIONS Connections: HDMI in, HDMI out (HDCP 2.3 compliant, eARC & 4K HDR passthrough), Ethernet, Optical | Remote control: Yes | Wireless : Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay, Google Chromecast, Alexa, Google Assistant | Dimensions (HWD): 58 x 710 x 100mm | Weight: 2.8kg Reasons to Buy Big, full-bodied presentation Dolby Virtual Atmos Multi-room options Reasons to Avoid Could be more detailed Dynamic expression poor Slovenly sense of timing Today's Best Deals Prime $349.95 View at Amazon

For anyone wanting a big sound or hoping to fill a big room with a small soundbar for a reasonable amount of money, the JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam could be the ideal candidate.

That said, the sound isn't perfect. Although we might nudge you towards the better all-round sonic performance of the Sonos Beam, that isn’t really comparing like for like – the Bar 5.0 Multibeam boasts a long list of wireless connectivity and, considering its size, it positively kicks down the door and tramples the furniture as it announces its presence in your living room.

This affordable soundbar is designed to emulate the sound from a surround sound system, and it does so admirably. Bass is rich and punchy, and there's a decent amount of detail in the midrange too. It doesn't quite have it in the music stakes though – this is very much a TV sound enhancer, rather than a living room hi-fi speaker. But at this price (remember, it's a mid-2018 model, so deals abound), that's not really a complaint.

6. Cambridge Audio TVB2 A fine budget soundbar that oozes versatility and a clear, detailed sound. SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions: (hwd): Soundbar: 88 x 7.5 x 4.6cm Subwoofer: 18 x 36.4 x 27.8cm | Weight: Soundbar: 1.63kg Subwoofer: 4.9kg | 3 x HDMI 1.4c inputs, 1 x HDMI 1.4c output with ARC, TOSLINK Optical, 3.5mm Reasons to Buy Deep, tight bass Clear, solid mids Great integration Reasons to Avoid Outshined for subtlety and dynamics Not the biggest sound Today's Best Deals Check Amazon 62 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The task handed to Cambridge Audio’s engineers was to produce ‘one of the most discreet’ soundbars on the market, but ‘without giving anything away in terms of sound quality and power’.

They’ve certainly met the design brief. The TVB2 is a sleek bar housing two of the company’s fourth-gen BMR (Balanced Mode Radiator) drivers and a compact, corner-friendly wireless subwoofer featuring a single down-firing 16.5cm woofer.

It’s as space-economical and TV-friendly as we’ve seen a soundbar/sub combo. The 88cm soundbar nicely fits a 42-inch TV and, at only 7cm tall, it shouldn’t block the screen if sat in front of it. Offering a big step-up in weight and solidity over a TV’s speakers, the TVB2 is money well-spent.

7. Sony HT-S100F A budget friendly soundbar that's a step up from your TV’s speakers SPECIFICATIONS Connections: HDMI, optical, USB, ARC | Connectivity: Bluetooth version 4.2 | Sound formats: Dolby Digital, Dolby Dual mono, LPCM 2ch | Dimensions: 6.4 x 8.8 x 90cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Looks and feels premium Impressive scale and width Inexpensive Reasons to Avoid Slightly muffled presentation Could have more punch

If you're looking for a simple, constructive step up in sound from your TV's in-built speakers, Sony's S100F offers a significant sonic enhancement for little outlay. Indeed there's almost no other competition worth considering for under $100.

Despite its low price point, the S100F is a well-built speaker and wouldn’t look out of place perched beneath a TV that costs several times its price. Alongside HDMI ARC, it has an optical input supporting Dolby Digital, Dolby Dual mono and LPCM 2ch. There's also a USB port and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity for music playback from an external source too.

The S100F also features Sony's S-Force Front Surround technology, which applies processing to give the acoustic impression of a more encompassing sound stage. While it's certainly is no replacement for surround sound, it does add a dramatic sense of weight and separation.



Sonically the S100F paints with fairly broad brushstrokes, meaning dialogue can sometimes feel a touch muffled, and transients lack impact, but that should come as little surprise at this almost ridiculously low price. Anyone wanting a musical, finely detailed speaker should aim for a more sophisticated model, but for those looking for a quick and easy improvement to their TV, this budget bar is ideal.

