The best 8K TVs 2020: the ultimate 8K resolution televisions

Best 8K TV Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best 8K TVs you can buy in 2020.

One day, 8K TVs will drive 4K TVs into extinction. Probably. It won't be for a while but with the likes of Sony, Samsung and LG already selling 8K TV sets, it looks like next-generation TVs with a whole heap more pixels could well one day be in living rooms across the land.

They might be expensive, but 8K TVs offer four times the pixel density of their 4K TV siblings. That makes for a stunningly-lifelike picture that represents a massive step up from 4K.

Sadly, there's practically no 8K content available at the moment. That's why 8K TVs make themselves useful by upscaling standard-def, HD and 4K content. That means you can expect a glorious, cinematic experience right now, even though 8K content is far from mainstream.

So what should you look for when buying an 8K TV? Good upscaling is absolutely critical - you want all of the content you watch now to look great, and that involves the TV doing lots of clever processing. It's also worth looking for HDMI 2.1 ports, too, as they have baked-in support for higher resolutions and frame rates.

Beyond that, you're looking for broadly the same qualities you'd seek in a 4K TV: great colours, contrast, sharpness and detail; a user-friendly and app-packed operating system; good sound and a smart design.

How do we choose the best 8K TVs?

Here at What Hi-Fi? we review hundreds of products every year – and that includes plenty of TVs. So how do we come to our review verdicts? And why can you trust them?

We have state-of-the-art testing facilities in London and Bath, where our team of expert reviewers do all of our testing. This gives us complete control over the testing process, ensuring consistency.

All products are tested in comparison with rival products in the same price category, and all review verdicts are agreed upon by the team as a whole rather than an individual reviewer, again helping to ensure consistency and avoiding any personal preference.

The What Hi-Fi? team has more than 100 years experience of reviewing, testing and writing about consumer electronics.

From all of our reviews, we choose the products to feature in our Best Buys. That's why if you take the plunge and buy one of the products recommended below, or on any other Best Buy page, you can be assured you're getting a What Hi-Fi? approved product.

(Image credit: Sony)

1. Sony KD-85ZG9 Sony's first 8K TV is thrilling – and sets a new TV benchmark. SPECIFICATIONS Screen type: LCD with direct LED backlight | Operating system: Google Android TV 8.0 | HDR formats: HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG | HDMI: 4 | USB: 3 | Optical: 1 Reasons to Buy 8K is utterly stunning Punchy, vibrant and natural Excellent motion and strong sound Reasons to Avoid Hugely expensive Blacks could be deeper Check Walmart

This 85-inch Sony 8K TV offers an astonishingly-lifelike image and almost no downsides in terms of performance. Convincing blacks, superb motion control, outstanding upscaling – this TV excels in every area.

Sony's X1 Ultimate chip and 8K X-Reality Pro tech do a superb job of upscaling, adding detail that looks completely natural, ensuring an incredibly immersive performance with HD and 4K content.

Sound is equally spectacular. Four sets of three, forward-firing speakers and four woofers, help deliver dramatic sound that outshines the average soundbar.

There's plenty of support for streaming apps, including Netflix and Amazon Video (in 4K and Dolby Vision), and Google Play TV and Movies. Sony's Android-powered user interface isn't quite as good as Samsung's but the ZG9 comes with Google Assistant and is ‘Works with Alexa’-certified, so it's responsive to voice commands.

You'll need seriously deep pockets, but for the bleeding edge of 8K TV tech, look no further than the Sony KD-85ZG9 – the finest 8K TV we've reviewed.

Read the full Sony KD-85ZG9 8K TV review

(Image credit: Future / Undone, Amazon Prime )

2. Samsung QE75Q950R Samsung’s second-gen 8K TV is aggressively priced and largely excellent SPECIFICATIONS Screen type: QLED | Operating system: Samsung Tizen | HDR formats: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG | HDMI: 4 | USB: 3 | Optical: 1 Reasons to Buy Hugely impressive upscaling Fantastically bright and punchy Excellent OS packed with apps Reasons to Avoid Colours slightly off at times Imperfect motion Check Walmart

Samsung's current 8K TV, the Q950R, is available in a whole range of sizes, from a relatively compact (by 8K standards) 55in to a bewilderingly huge 98in. The company's also being extremely aggressive on pricing, with the smallest model currently available with only a 50 per cent premium over its flagship 4K sibling.

The Q950R is actually Samsung's second-generation 8K model, but the updates over its Q900R predecessor are relatively minor, more or less boiling down to wider viewing angles. In many countries, this update isn’t even considered worthy of a new model number, so what we call a Q950R in the UK is still known as the Q900R in the US and Australia.

Still, the original Q900R was a very good TV and the Q950R continues the fine form. This is an exceptionally bright and punchy TV with supremely sharp edges and great three-dimensionality. 8K content is predictably astonishing, but the superb upscaling also ensures that 4K, HD and even standard-def is just as good here as it is when viewed on the company's best 4K models - and that's no mean feat.

The only downsides to the Q950R (other than the lack of native 8K content, of course) are a sightly inconsistent colour performance and weaker motion processing than the best in class. Still, those looking to go 8K at a smaller size and lower price than Sony offers should absolutely consider the Samsung Q950R.

Read the full Samsung QE75Q950R review