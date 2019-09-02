Best Bose headphones 2019: noise-cancelling and wireless

Best Bose headphones Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best Bose headphones you can buy in 2019.

Bose has won a string of awards for its noise-cancelling technology. This ground-breaking wizardry blocks out ambient noise such as the roar of an aeroplane engine, the rumble of a train, or an excitable child on the bus.

Bose was the first to offer active noise-cancelling to consumers, and is still very much at the top of the game. The firm has expanded its range of noise-cancelling headphones to suit every budget, and diversified into other types of cans – including sporty true wireless earbuds and premium wireless over-ear headphones.

Whether you’re looking to shut out the world, bring your favourite songs to life or crush your fitness goals, it’s a fair bet that Bose has a pair of headphones to suit your needs. And with Black Friday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains.

The latest models feature rechargeable batteries, wireless connectivity and even voice-assisted smart features. But which are the best Bose headphones for you? Here's what you need to know…

1. Bose SoundSport Wireless The sporty, lightweight and sweat-resistant ones SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 6hr | Charging: USB | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Comfortable Fun sound Strong wireless performance Reasons to Avoid Less-than-stellar battery life

Want to cut the cord? There’s a lot to love about these sporty, lightweight wireless earbuds. They offer surprisingly rich sound and punchy bass that'll get your toes tapping.

Aimed at gym-goers, they're IPX4 sweat- and splash-resistant, too. Slip them on and you’ll find that the comfy silicone ear hooks hold them in place while jogging or busting out a HIIT workout. You shouldn’t experience too many drop-outs, either, thanks to Bose's reliable Bluetooth chipset. They’re not truly ‘wireless’, though, as they have a neckband cable featuring a lightweight remote.

Battery life is average but six hours playback is plenty for a commute or a workout. If you’re seeking some accomplished wireless buds to accompany you on a sporty adventure, you'll be hard pressed to find a better option under £150.

2. Bose SoundSport Free True wireless buds for those who like to feel the burn SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 5hr | Charging: USB/Case | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Weighty, full-bodied sound Deep, powerful bass Even tonal balance Reasons to Avoid Thanks to an update, not a lot

True wireless earbuds are a modern miracle. Somehow, Bose has crammed a battery, amplifier and Bluetooth chip into these tiny ear buds. What's more, they're rugged, sporty and water-resistant.

Sure, they’re a little on the chunky side – but Bose hasn’t compromised on performance. Expect rich, expansive bass and sparkling vocals. Battery life is a respectable five hours but slot the buds into the carry case/charger, and you can inject them with an extra ten hours of power. Five LEDs on the outside of the case indicate how much charge is left. Forgetful types will appreciate the ‘Find My Buds’ feature, too, which shows their location on your phone.

These five-star beauties are laden with features but it's the impressive sound quality that makes them a cut above the rest.

3. Bose QuietComfort 35 II Cutting-edge, premium noise-cancelling with Google Assistant SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 20hr | Charging: USB | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Sophisticated noise-cancellation Crystal-clear voice calls Stylish design Reasons to Avoid Rivals feel more premium

Five years ago, opting for noise-cancelling headphones meant compromising on sound quality. But as the Bose QuietComfort 35 II over-ear headphones prove, that’s no longer the case. They offer powerful, controlled bass, three noise cancellation settings (‘low’, ‘high’ and ‘off’) and plenty of bells and whistles.

The headline news is that they come with in-built Google Assistant, which reads out text messages and online notifications while you’re on the move. You can even dictate a reply or rifle through your music library using voice commands.

Dead battery? Charge them up for fifteen minutes and they’re good for another 2.5 hours of playback. If you’re looking for ultra-comfortable, cutting-edge noise-cancelling, these will tick all your boxes.

4. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Better wireless fidelity, better noise cancelling, same great sound SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 20hr | Charging: USB | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Next-gen noise-cancellation Comfortable and stylish Crystal-clear, upfront sound Intuitive touch controls Reasons to Avoid Lack class-leading insight Rivals have better battery life Expensive

A breakaway from the QuietComfort range, the 700s are the beginning of a more premium series of Bose noise cancellers. Both the acoustics and digital signal processing have been redesigned. There is an eight-microphone system (six to cancel noise, two for voice pick-up) and you can adjust the level of noise-cancelling control by increments from 0-10.

Both the silencing effect and the call quality is impressive and definitely an improvement on the QuietComfort range. Voice's are more intelligible when phoning and high levels of noise cancelling seem more subtle and less like listening in a vacuum.

Comfort and aesthetics are spot-on too and, sonically, the neutral-to-lean character makes for uncomplicated listening, although some may prefer the richness and depth of other headphones.

5. Bose QuietComfort 35 Slick, sophisticated noise-cancelling SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 20hr | Charging: USB | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Generous battery life Super comfortable Rhythmic and insightful sound Reasons to Avoid Bluetooth isn't aptX Not the most forgiving balance

These Series I of the Bose QuietComfort headphones might have been superseded by the Series II model, but they're still a solid choice for those who want to put the world on pause. You'll benefit from the most effective noise-cancelling technology around and enjoy crisp, bright vocals to boot. And you might find a bargain.

Unlike earlier Bose noise-cancelling cans, which ate AAA batteries with the enthusiasm of a hyperactive child scoffing Smarties, these are rechargeable. They also feature Bluetooth for wireless playback and NFC for one-touch pairing.

Would they win a beauty contest? Probably not, but the plush ear cups will cocoon your cochleas in comfort. When you factor in the cheaper price, they're a no-brainer.

6. Bose QuietComfort 25 Award-winners that have stood the test of time SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: No | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 35hr | Charging: No (1xAAA) | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Good noise cancellation Clear, balanced sound Comfortable to wear Reasons to Avoid Powered by AAA batteries

The good news is that we awarded these stylish, wired noise-cancelling headphones five stars in honour of their well-balanced presentation, smooth midrange and fantastic design.

The bad news is that they’re not rechargeable: a single AAA battery lasts around 35 hours. When that runs out, you can still use the headphones – if you're prepared to make do without active noise-cancellation.

Still, the build-quality is truly exceptional and the QC25s are some of the most comfortable noise-cancellers we've reviewed. If you’re looking for reliable, wallet-friendly performers, these are a great bet.

7. Bose SoundSport Pulse Run to the beat... of your own heart SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 5hr | Charging: USB | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Excellent wireless reliability Fun bass Decent HR sensor More comfy than they look Reasons to Avoid Short battery life

These wireless range-toppers feature a built-in heart rate monitor, meaning you can track the effectiveness of your sporty endeavours. Build quality is as solid as the The Rock’s abs and while there's no noise-cancelling function, the hugely impressive acoustics balance smooth, seamless bass with soaring treble.

They're surprisingly comfortable to wear and easy to use: simply pair them with your phone via Bluetooth or NFC and you’re done. A five hour battery life is decent enough for a workout, but you'll have to charge them every day. If that doesn't put you off, these gas-guzzling ‘buds breast the tape in the race to be crowned sportiest earphones.

8. Bose QuietControl 30 This slinky Bluetooth neckband rocks SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 10hr | Charging: USB | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Insightful sound Impressive noise cancellation Punchy bass Reasons to Avoid Neckband not to everyone's tastes

If you’re looking for a pair of portable noise-cancelling earphones with a good battery life, the QC30s should hit the spot. The design features an elegant, well-crafted neckband containing a powerful battery. Not keen on the idea of wearing a plastic collar? It's surprisingly comfortable.

Bose’s ace up its sleeve is sound quality, and these deliver in spades. Timing is effortless and the soundstage is open and energetic.

The only potential fly in the ointment is the shape of the earbuds. They fit some people like a glove; others like a cheap suit. Still, the premium noise-cancelling tech, all-day battery life and superb sound quality add up to a five-star buy.

9. Bose Soundlink On-ear No-frills Bluetooth headphones SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 15hr | Charging: USB | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Good build quality Balanced, detailed sound Decent battery life Reasons to Avoid Quirky colours

Aimed at travel junkies, these foldable headphones are seriously suitcase-friendly. You get 15 hours playback and a full charge takes around 1.5 hours. In a hurry to catch a plane? Just 15 minutes of charging returns a couple of hours of playback.

The quirky blue and beige colourway may not be to everyone's taste, but the ear cushioning feels luxurious and the detailed, expressive sound oozes confidence. Of course, the latest Bose cans offer more clarity and improved battery life. But with prices dwindling (they were originally launched in 2014), the Soundlink On-ears are an absolute steal – even if they’re no longer state-of-the-art.

