Best TVs 2020

Best 40-43in TV
Samsung UE43TU7100
A strikingly good performance-per-pound proposition
Best 48-50in TV under £1000
Samsung UE50TU8500
A great option for those on a tight budget
Best 48-50in TV over £1000
Sony KD-48A9
Sony’s first 48-inch OLED is extraordinarily good
Best 55-58in TV under £1000
Samsung UE55TU8000
Samsung tops the mid-range for yet another year
Best 55-58in TV over £1000
Philips 55OLED805
An excellent picture performance and strong sound make this a class-leader
Best 65in TV under £2000
Sony KD-65XH9005
One of the best performance-per-pound TVs you can buy
Best 65in TV over £2000
Philips 65OLED805
Not only does it look and sound better than its rivals, it’s cheaper and has Ambilight
Best 8K TV
Samsung QE75Q950TS
This set makes the most compelling case for 8K TV yet