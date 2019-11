Audio-Technica's latest offerings, the ATH-T400s, sit at the more affordable end of the headphone spectrum.



Working in their favour is the padded, sliding headband and soft ear pads, which produce a comfortable fit.



Vocals sound natural, and there's no hardness in the treble. The only thing missing is the brilliance of best rivals at the price.

See all our headhone Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook