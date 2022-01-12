Xbox Series X restock news: where to buy an Xbox Series X console in 2022

Despite launching over 14 months ago, the Xbox Series X is still incredibly hard to find. That's unheard of not only in the gaming world, but in the entire universe of consumer electronics – high-profile devices like games consoles or new smartphones are often in short supply shorty after launch, but supply constraints are usually sorted out within weeks. This time it's different.

COVID-19 has caused manufacturing delays, resulting in a global chip shortage affecting everything from smartphones and smartwatches to consoles and cars. Add in the sustained high demand from millions of people plunged into lockdowns or forced to self-isolate, and you've got a perfect storm for console shortages.

Sadly, these shortages will be here for a while yet. At the end of last year, Xbox's Phil Spencer said the issues would be a problem "for months and months". That's the bad news. The good news is that Xbox stock drops are becoming more frequent, if not regular. And the lower-specced (and cheaper) Xbox Series S is a lot easier to get hold of, so hope is not lost.

To improve your chances of bagging an Xbox Series X or S, bookmark this page and keep checking back. We'll do our best to get you sorted in the coming weeks and months...

Xbox Series X price

After much procrastination, Microsoft finally priced the Xbox Series X at £449 ($499, €499, AU$749). The next-gen console went on sale on Tuesday 10th November.

More than you can afford? Microsoft has rolled out its Xbox All Access subscription service to 12 countries, including the UK (via GAME and Smyths Toys), US (Best Buy, GameStop and Walmart) and Australia (via Telstra).

The services allows you to buy an Xbox Series X without paying a penny upfront – just like a mobile phone contract. Instead, you pay £28.99 ($34.99, AU$46) per month over a 24 month period. The deal includes a shiny new Series X console, access to over 100 games on Xbox Games Pass plus multiplayer gaming via Xbox Live Gold. You can pre-order the all-digital Xbox Series S on the same basis.

So, the rumours that claimed the Xbox Series X would cost $499 in the US were right.

If you're wondering how that compares to past Xbox consoles, here's a look back at historical Xbox pricing strategies...

The Xbox line started life with the original Xbox, back in 2001. It cost £300/$300 when it launched. This was followed by 2004's Xbox 360, which originally cost £210/$300 for the entry-level model.

Then came the Xbox One range. The original Xbox One launched in 2013, and cost £429/$400 (without the Kinect add-on). This was followed by the Xbox One S in 2016, which went for £249/$300, and then the Xbox One X in 2017 for £450/$500.

Given that it costs the same as the original Xbox One (with the Kinect add-on), the Xbox Series X looks like pretty good value. After all, it is supposedly the most powerful games console ever...

Xbox Series S price: cheaper digital edition

Rumours circled for months that Microsoft was working on a cheaper Xbox to launch alongside the Series X. Sure enough, the Xbox Series S is a digital-only version of its next-gen console in order to lower the barrier to entry.

It costs £249.99 ($299, €299, AU$499). That's just over half the price of the full-fat Xbox Series X and could be a very tempting price for UK gamers.

Gamers in 12 countries, including the US, UK and Australia, also have the option to buy the Series S and pay in instalments. Microsoft's Xbox All Access service gets you Series S console plus Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold in return for £20.99 ($24.99, AU$33) per month over a 24 month period.

The main difference between the Xbox Series X and Series S is that the latter doesn't have a disc drive. Another big difference is that while both consoles support high frame rates of up to 120fps, the Xbox Series X offers native 4K gaming, while the Series S is geared more towards 1440p. If you want to make the most of your 4K TV, the Series X would be the obvious choice, but those with gaming monitors might be perfectly well served by the Series S.

The Series S isn't as powerful, though. Both consoles have the same Zen 2-based CPU but the Xbox Series X runs at 3.8Hz, while the Series S runs at 3.4Hz. And where the Xbox Series S has 10GB of GDDR6 memory running at 224Gbps, the Series X offers 16GB of GDDR6.

That's not to say the Series S is underpowered. Microsoft claims it "delivers four times the processing power of an Xbox One console". In our Xbox Series S review, we concluded that the Series S offers serious bang for your buck.

Lastly, the Series S sports a 512GB SSD – half that of the Series X, which totes a 1TB SSD. Both consoles provide 1TB expansion cards and HDMI 2.1 sockets with support for Variable Refresh Rate.

The Xbox Series S is going head to head with Sony's PS5 Digital Edition, which is essentially a PS5 minus the disc drive. That does mean that the PS5 Digital Edition is a more powerful console than the Xbox Series S.

Xbox Series X price vs PlayStation 5 price

After many leaks and speculation, Sony confirmed the PS5 Digital and PS5 prices at £360 ($400, AU$599) and £450 ($500, AU$750) respectively. That came as a pleasant surprise to those who'd expected the PS5 to be priced much higher than the rival Xbox Series X.

As it turns out, the full-fat PS5 and Xbox Series X cost the same, although the all-digital Series S undercuts the PS5 Digital Edition by a fair margin of £90 ($100, AU$100).

Bear in mind, however, that the Xbox Series S is less powerful than the Series X, whereas the PS5 Digital Edition is identical to the standard PS5 except for the lack of a disc drive.

Xbox series X price: streaming apps

Pre-launch, Microsoft confirmed which streaming apps are available on the Xbox Series X. The big news? The list includes the Apple TV app. That puts the console on a par with Sony's PS5.

The consoles also run all streaming apps currently available for the Xbox One consoles, with a few exceptions. The BBC iPlayer app didn't work on Xbox Series X/S at launch but Microsoft has now rectified that.

So far the list includes (but isn't limited to):

Netflix

Disney Plus

HBO Max

Spotify

BBC iPlayer

YouTube

YouTube TV

Amazon Prime Video

Hulu

NBC Peacock

Vudu

FandangoNow

Twitch

Sky Go

Now TV

Sky Ticket

Xbox Series X price: game bundles

Some of the biggest titles are usually partnered with a new console. This year's instalments include FIFA 21, Fortnite, Rainbow Six Siege and Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

We know that Microsoft has teamed up with EA to bring over 60 of EA's biggest games to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which gives you access to 100+ games stored in the cloud.

Halo Infinite would likely have been the most-wanted launch title, and the most popular bundle, but 343 Industries, the studio in charge of the game, announced that it's delayed until November 2021. Which could make the perfect Christmas present for the gamer in your life...

