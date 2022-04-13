World Rugby 7s live stream 2022: how to watch the Vancouver Sevens free online

The Men's World Rugby 7s arrives in Vancouver, Canada, this weekend. The action kicks off with Argentina vs France at 5pm BST on Saturday, 16th April 2022 – the first of 45 clashes over two days. US rugby fans can stream every moment live with a Peacock 7-day free trial. Make sure you know how to watch a World Rugby 7s live stream from wherever you are with a VPN.

World Rugby 7s live stream 2022 Dates: 26th Nov 2021 - 28th Aug 2022 Next up: Men's Vancouver Sevens (16-17 April 2022) Free streams: Peacock 7-day free trial (US ) | World Rugby Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN UK stream: Sky | Now Aus stream: beINSports | Kayo Sports

The HSBC World Rugby 7s Series 2022 features nine men’s and six women’s rounds over six months. The calendar includes stopovers in many of the usual destinations, from London to Langford, plus three new cities (Malaga, Seville and Toulouse) to replace traditional hosts Australia and New Zealand.

So far, we've been treated to some stunning displays. On the men's side, defending champions South Africa have blown away the competition, winning in Dubai, Malaga and Seville. They're currently sitting pretty at the top of the standings with 98 points. As for the women, Australia are top with 76 points after victories in Dubai and Seville.

Next up, the men's series continues at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver (16-17 April 2022). Then it's off to Langford for the Women's Series (30 April - 1 May). Toulouse (20-22 May) is a double-header with the men and women due to play concurrently. Then it's onto London (28-29 May) before the final leg in Los Angeles (27-28 August).

Rugby fans in the US can watch free with a Peacock 7-day trial but make sure you know how to get a free World Rugby 7s live stream from where you are.

World Rugby 7s free live stream

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

In the US, the World Rugby 7s 2022 airs live on NBC Sports. No cable? Cordcutters can stream the action live on Peacock TV – and new users get a 7-day free trial.

Outside the US at the minute? You'll to use a use a VPN to access your Peacock TV account from abroad. Scroll down for full details.

Peacock Premium: Get your free 7-day trial now

Watch the World Rugby Sevens 2022, plus live Premier League football, with NBC's streaming service. Subscription to the ad-supported version is just $5 a month thereafter and you can cancel anytime.

You can also watch a World Rugby 7s live stream online within the official match centre and official app.

Watch World Rugby 7s live stream from anywhere using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant World Rugby 7s rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 percent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN to watch World Rugby 7s

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the World Rugby 7s 2022, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock on your browser or device and enjoy the World Rugby 7s live stream.

Watch a World Rugby 7s live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has you covered for the World Rugby 7s 2022.

Not a Sky subscriber? Now day and month passes provide contract-free streaming access to all 11 Sky Sports channels, so you can watch rugger, F1 live stream, football, golf, tennis and more.

Watch the World Rugby 7s live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Kayo Sports)

You can watch all the World Rugby Sevens Series live on beinSports, which you'll find on streaming service Kayo.

A Kayo subscription costs from AU$25 a month but new users get a 14-day free trial.

Don't forget, you'll need to use a VPN to watch Kayo if you're stuck outside Oz.

World Rugby 7s 2022 | Free 14-day Kayo trial

Kayo Sports lets you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports – including the the Indian Wells tennis. Choose a free 14-day trial of Basic ($25 a month) or Premium ($35 a month) and cancel at any time. There's no lock-in contract to worry about, either.

World Rugby 7s 2022 calendar

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By Ryan Adams, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=59604687 (Cropped 16:9))

Men's Vancouver – 16-17 April 2022

Women's Langford – 30 April - 1 May 2022

Men's Toulouse – 20-22 May 2022

Women's Toulouse – 20-22 May 2022

Men's London – 28-29 May 2022

Men's Los Angeles – 27-28 Aug 2022

World Rugby 7s 2022 Vancouver match schedule

Match 1

Argentina 7s vs France 7s

Match 2

Ireland 7s vs Scotland 7s

Match 3

Samoa 7s vs Wales 7s

Match 4

New Zealand 7s vs Japan 7s

Match 5

USA 7s vs Kenya 7s

Match 6

Fiji 7s vs England 7s

Match 7

South Africa 7s vs Spain 7s

Match 8

Australia 7s vs Canada 7s

Match 9

Argentina 7s vs Scotland 7s

Match 10

Ireland 7s vs France 7s

Match 11

Samoa 7s vs Japan 7s

Match 12

New Zealand 7s vs Wales 7s

Match 13

USA 7s vs England 7s

Match 14

Fiji 7s vs Kenya 7s

Match 15

South Africa 7s vs Canada 7s

Match 16

Australia 7s vs Spain 7s

Match 17

France 7s vs Scotland 7s

Match 18

Ireland 7s vs Argentina 7s

Match 19

Wales 7s vs Japan 7s

Match 20

New Zealand 7s vs Samoa 7s

Match 21

Kenya 7s vs England 7s

Match 22

Fiji 7s vs USA 7s

Match 23

Spain 7s vs Canada 7s

Match 24

Australia 7s vs South Africa 7s

Match 25, 26, 27, 28

9th Place Quarter Final

Match 29, 30, 31, 32

Cup Quarter Finals

Match 33, 34

13th Place Semi Final

Match 35, 36

9th Place Semi Final

Match 37, 38

5th Place Semi Final

Match 39, 40

Cup Semi Finals

Match 41

13th Place Play-Off

Match 42

9th Place Play-Off

Match 43

5th Place Play-Off

Match 44

Bronze Final

Match 45

Cup Final