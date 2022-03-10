Wales vs France live stream: how to watch the 2022 Six Nations for free

Fifth-place Wales lock horns with Six Nations favourites France on Friday night at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Wales have made four changes for the crunch clash, which kicks off at 8pm GMT. UK fans can watch Wales vs France free on BBC iPlayer. Make sure you know how to watch a free Wales vs France live stream from home and how to stream from abroad with the help of with a VPN.

Wales vs France live stream Date: Friday 11th March 2022 Kick-off: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET / 6am AEST (Sat) Free UK stream: BBC iPlayer Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today US stream: Peacock ($4.99/month) AUS stream: Stan Sport (free trial) Canada stream: DAZN (CAD$20/month)

France cruised to victory in their first three matches at the 2022 Guinness Six Nations and are the only team still on track for the Grand Slam. Something that struggling Wales, who were denied a Grand Slam by France two years ago, will be acutely aware of. Can the Red Dragons take their revenge on Les Bleus?

As for the team news, Wayne Pivac's reshuffle will see Cardiff duo Seb Davies and Josh Navidi enter the back row. Centre Jonathan Davies is in for concussion victim Nick Tompkins, while prop Gareth Thomas also starts.

Wales and France have met 101 times since their first encounter in 1908. Wales have won 51 of those clashes, while France have taken 47. Cardiff’s Principality Stadium is expected to be 10,000 short of its 74,500 capacity for Friday's Six Nations match due to slow ticket sales in the "alcohol-free zone".

Excited for the penultimate round of the 2022 Guinness Six Nations? UK fans can watch Wales vs France free on BBC iPlayer on Friday, 11th March 2022. Here's how to watch a Wales vs France live stream from anywhere.

Watch Wales vs France live stream free online

Good news: UK rugby fans can watch every match of the 2022 Six Nations free online at BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.

Wales vs France airs on BBC One at 8pm GMT on Friday, 11th March 2022. Build up from 7.30pm. France TV's FR2 will also serve up free-to-air Six Nations coverage.

UK TV licence holders outside of the country this weekend can use a VPN to unblock the free Six Nations live streams. Not used a VPN? It's easy – follow the step-by-step guide below.

Watch Wales vs France from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 Guinness Six Nations rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet, helping you access local streams from anywhere – and saving you money!

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Wales vs France, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy the free Wales vs France live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch Wales vs France live stream in the USA

NBC Sports will broadcast every match of the 2022 Six Nations in the States, including Wales vs France on Friday 11th March 2022. Coverage streams live on Peacock; subscription costs $4.99 a month (with ads) or $9.99 a month (ad-free).

Peacock membership gets you full coverage of the 2022 Guinness Six Nations plus Premier League soccer, Premiership Rugby, blockbuster movies and TV boxsets such as The Office.

Wales vs France | Live on Peacock for $4.99 a month

Want to stream the Six Nations 2022 rugby tournament live in the USA? Try Peacock Premium for (ad-supported) coverage of the rugger and a host of other top-quality sports. At under five bucks a month, it's a bargain.

Remember: UK nationals who are outside the UK can stream Wales vs France free on BBC iPlayer using a VPN. Follow the step-by-step guide above.

Watch Wales vs France live stream in Australia

Stan is the place to watch all of the Six Nations in Australia, including Wales vs France on 11th March 2022. What's more, there's a 7-day free trial of Stan Sport to try out. The subscription proper starts from $20 per month.

Don't forget: UK nationals who are outside the UK can watch Wales vs France free on BBC iPlayer using a VPN. Details just above.

Watch Wales vs France live stream in Ireland

Rugby fans on the Emerald Isle can watch free-to-air coverage of the Six Nations 2022 – including Wales vs France – on RTE.

The coverage is also split with Virgin Media and is available on Virgin Media One. The Virgin Media Big Bundle costs €69 per month, which gets you 50+ TV channels and a set-top box complete with voice control.

Watch Wales vs France live stream in Canada, Austria and Switzerland

Streaming service DAZN is the place to catch the 2022 Six Nations – including a Wales vs France live stream – in Canada, Austria and Switzerland.

Those in Canada can subscribe for just CAD $20 a month, which includes Six Nations games as well as Premier League and Champions League soccer. DAZN membership costs around €12 a month in Switzerland and Austria.

Watch Wales vs France live stream in South Africa

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch the 2022 Six Nations in South Africa, Ethiopia, Benin, Congo and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast Wales vs France via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any bar in the Cape Town area.

One of the biggest African online sports channels, DStv also shows live FA Cup, Champions League and La Liga as well as rugby, tennis, golf, motorsport and cricket.

Six Nations 2022 fixtures and kick-off times

All times GMT

ROUND 5

Friday 11th March 2022

Wales vs France - 8pm - BBC

Saturday 12th March 2022

Italy vs Scotland - 2.15pm - ITV

England vs Ireland - 4.45pm - ITV

ROUND 6

Saturday 18th March 2022

Wales vs Italy - 2.15pm - BBC

Ireland vs Scotland - 4.45pm - ITV

France vs England - 8pm - ITV