At CES 2016, Sony revealed all the details on its new TVs making their way onto the market this year. 4K Ultra HD sets feature heavily, with five new lines and screen sizes spanning 55in to 85in.

New for 2016 is Sony's 'Slice of Living' design concept. Sony's claims the "clean, geometric shapes capture the essence of modern living". The streamlined aesthetic features across Sony's entire line-up, which sees a move away from the magnetic fluid speakers and wedge design found on some 2015 TVs.

Other key highlights of the 2016 sets includes HDR compatibility across the board for its 4K models and a brand new backlighting technology, available exclusively on the XD93 range. Slim Backlight Drive is a grid-array, edge-lit LED backlight system which Sony claims can "manage the light source more accurately in each specific zone, while still maintaining a slim profile" and bring the TV's backlighting closer to matching screens equipped with full-array.

Speaking of which, full-array LED backlighting can be found on Sony's flagship XD94 range which comprises just one model, the 75in KD-75XD9405.

Sony has also confirmed that all of its 2016 Android TVs will feature the YouView catch-up and on-demand TV service. YouView arrived as a firmware update for Sony's 2015 range at the end of last year.

The new TVs will be available to preorder from March 2016. See below for some of the confirmed prices.

MORE: Sony announces new 4K Ultra HD TVs for 2016

Video preview

Bravia 4K Ultra HD

XD94: KD-75XD9405 (£5000)

4K HDR

4K Processor X1

Triluminos Display

X-tended Dynamic Range Pro

Full array LED backlight

Motionflow XR 1200Hz

Android TV

Ultra slim flush surface design

XD93: KD-65XD9305 (£2800), KD-55XD9305 (£2000)

4K HDR

4K Processor X1

Triluminos Display

X-tended Dynamic Range Pro

Slim backlight drive

Motionflow XR 1000Hz

Android TV

Ultra-slim flush surface design

New voice remote control

SD85: KD-65SD8505 (£2500), KD-55SD8505 (£1600)

4K HDR

4K Processor X1

Triluminos Display

1000Hz

Curved

Ultra-slim aluminium

New voice remote control

XD89: KD-65XD899, KD-55XD899

4K HDR

4K Processor X1

Triluminos Display

1000Hz

Ultra-slim aluminium

New voice remote

XD85: KD-85XD505 (£10,000), KD-75XD8505 (£4000), KD-65XD8505 (£2300), KD-55XD8505 (£1500)

4K HDR

4K Processor X1

Triluminos Display

800Hz

Ultra-slim aluminium

New voice remote control

Bravia Full HD

WD75: KDL-49WD75 (£700), KDL-43WD75 (£580), KDL-32WD7 (£440)

X-Reality PRO

Live Colour

Advanced contrast enhancer

400Hz

Slim aluminium design

Smart TV

WD65: KDL-48WD65 (£550), KDL-40WD65 (£460), KDL-32WD65

X-Reality PRO

Live Colour

Advanced contrast enhancer

200Hz

Slim aluminium design

Smart TV

RD45: KDL-40RD54 (£440)

X-Reality PRO

Live Colour

Advanced contrast enhancer

200Hz

Slim aluminium design

Smart TV

RD43: KDL-32RD43 (£340)

X-Reality PRO

Live Colour

Advanced contrast enhancer

200Hz

Slim aluminium design

No smart TV

MORE: CES 2016 - news, highlights best new products