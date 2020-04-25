Philips 2020 TV lineup: 4K, OLED, everything you need to know

Philips TVs are on a bit of a run with us lately, with both the OLED984 and OLED804 earning five-star reviews in the last few months. But, while both of those models will continue to be available for a while yet, they're officially 2019 sets that will be replaced in the months to come. Time, then, to look forward to the 2020 Philips TVs that are on the way.

Philips has so far only detailed the new TVs it will be releasing in the first half of 2020, so you actually won't see the OLED984's replacement here. We believe that such a model - presumably the OLED985 - is on the way, but probably won't appear until towards the end of the year.

In fact, Philips has something of a reputation for launching its new TVs later than expected, so even the models it has given us details for are probably not going to arrive in the first half of the year, particularly now that Covid-19 has brought the world to its knees.

We may, then, still be waiting a little while for brand new Philips 2020 TVs to arrive, but what can we expect when they do?

Philips 2020 TVs overview

We can expect OLEDs, of course, with the OLED804's replacement already having been detailed in full, as well as a number of LCD-based sets, including a few with B&W speakers.

Philips continues to support both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ (as well as standard HDR10, of course), and every 2020 model so far announced is compatible with both. They also all have Ambilight built-in to at least three sides, so the on-screen action can be extended on to the wall around the TV in the form of coloured light.

Almost every model in the 2020 range also has Android TV as its operating system. The sets will ship with version 9.0 pre-installed, but Philips will offer an upgrade to Android TV 10 when the company deems it ready.

Processing power has been boosted, too, with the top OLED sets getting a new, 4th-generation version of the company's P5 processor. This utilises AI technology that uses neural networks and machine learning to analyse millions of video clips from a bespoke database in order to tailor picture quality to be as natural as possible.

What you won't see below is an 8K TV. We know that Philips has an 8K model in the works, but it won't arrive in shops until towards the end of 2020 at the earliest. The company also has some interesting anti OLED burn-in tech on the way, but again, this isn't a feature of the models that have been revealed so far.

Right, that's the broad strokes - what about the specific models that are on the way? Keep reading and all will be revealed...

Philips OLED805 (OLED855/OLED865) 4K OLED TV

(Image credit: Philips)

While there are three model numbers here, the only differences between the sets are the stand and availability.

The OLED805 (pictured at the top of this page) features a "chamfered stand" while the OLED855 (the picture just above these words) and OLED865 have a "central stand angled to the table". All three models are finished in dark chrome, but the OLED865's stand appears to have a "leather black" front to it.

We're expecting both the OLED805 and OLED855 to make it to the UK, with one of them likely exclusive to a specific retailer. Philips has yet to confirm the availability of the OLED865, but it probably won't come to the UK.

The tech within each set is identical, and the big news is the arrival of Philips's 4th Gen P5 processor, which utilises AI technology that uses neural networks and machine learning to analyse millions of video clips from a bespoke database in order to tailor picture quality to be as natural as possible.

Support for both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision remains, as does Philips' three-sided Ambilight tech. Dolby Atmos is also on board, and all three TVs boast a 50-watt speaker system. The operating system, meanwhile, is Android 9.0.

All three sets will be available in 55in and 65in versions and currently have a launch month of May, although that now looks optimistic. Pricing is yet to be announced, but if they're anything like the company's 2019 OLEDs they should be competitive.

Philips OLED805 / OLED855 / OLED865 specs

Sizes: 55in (55OLED805, 55OLED855, 55OLED865), 65in (65OLED805, 65OLED855, 65OLED865)

55in (55OLED805, 55OLED855, 55OLED865), 65in (65OLED805, 65OLED855, 65OLED865) Screen type: OLED

OLED Resolution: 4K

4K Processor: P5 (with AI)

P5 (with AI) HDR: HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG

HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG Operating system: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Ambilight: three sides

three sides Sound: 2.1 speakers rated to 50W total, Dolby Atmos

Philips OLED805 / OLED855 / OLED865 pricing

Philips 55OLED805 - £TBC

Philips 55OLED855 - £TBC

Philips 55OLED865 - £TBC

Philips 65OLED805 - £TBC

Philips 65OLED855 - £TBC

Philips 65OLED865 - £TBC

Philips 9435 4K LCD TV with B&W sound

(Image credit: Philips)

Philips is continuing its partnership with British hi-fi stalwart Bowers & Wilkins into 2020, with the announcement so far of two new TVs with integrated B&W sound systems.

Let's start with the bigger, 9435 model that you can see pictured above. This is an LCD model with a direct LED backlight (Philips refers to this as 'DLED') that will be available in 55in and 65in variants. Dolby Vision and HDR10+ are both on board, and the set is powered by Philips' existing P5 Perfect Picture Processing Engine (so not the AI-toting 4th Gen version that the 2020 OLEDs use).

The B&W sound system is more or less a soundbar that also acts as the TV's pedestal stand. It features a 2.1.2 driver arrangement, with that final '.2' referring to two upward-firing speakers that, combined with the set's Dolby Atmos compatibility, should create a genuine degree of height in the sound field.

Philips 9435 specs

Sizes: 55in (55PUS9435), 65in (65PUS9435)

55in (55PUS9435), 65in (65PUS9435) Screen type: LCD with direct LED backlight

LCD with direct LED backlight Resolution: 4K

4K Processor: P5

P5 HDR: HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG

HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG Operating system: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Ambilight: three sides

three sides Sound: 2.1.2 speakers rated to 50W total, Dolby Atmos

Philips 9435 pricing

Philips 55PUS9435 - £TBC

Philips 65PUS9435 - £TBC

Philips 9235 4K LCD TV with B&W sound

(Image credit: Philips)

The 9235 is essentially a 43in version of the 9435 above, but it's important to note the differences beyond the smaller screen size. The B&W-engineered speaker-pedestal here is much squatter than that of the 9435 and doesn't feature the upward firing drivers, but its 2.1 arrangement (which is rated to 40W) could (and probably should) still be a vast improvement on the sound systems of most TVs of a similar size.

On the picture front, this smaller model swaps the direct LED backlight of the 9435 for an edge LED arrangement (which Philips refers to as 'ELED'), but the under-the-skin tech is otherwise the same, from the P5 Perfect Picture Processing Engine to the broad HDR support.

Philips 9235 specs

Sizes: 43in (43PUS9235)

43in (43PUS9235) Screen type: LCD with edge LED backlight

LCD with edge LED backlight Resolution: 4K

4K Processor: P5

P5 HDR: HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG

HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG Operating system: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Ambilight: three sides

three sides Sound: 2.1 speakers rated to 40W total, Dolby Atmos

Philips 9235 pricing

Philips 43PUS9235 - £TBC

Philips 9005 4K LCD TV

(Image credit: Philips)

The 9005 is an LCD model that does without the B&W speaker system of the 9435 and 9235. It instead has four-sided Ambilight, which should make for a particularly spectacular viewing experience if the set is wall-mounted.

The backlight is of the direct LED variety, and the set is only available in fairly large sizes of 50in, 58in and 70in.

The other specs are broadly similar to those of the 9435, in that it's got the same P5 processor, the same Android 9.0 operating system, and support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

Philips 9005 specs

Sizes: 50in (50PUS9005), 58in (58PUS9005), 70in (70PUS9005)

50in (50PUS9005), 58in (58PUS9005), 70in (70PUS9005) Screen type: LCD with direct LED backlight

LCD with direct LED backlight Resolution: 4K

4K Processor: P5

P5 HDR: HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG

HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG Operating system: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Ambilight: four sides

four sides Sound: 2.0 speakers rated to 20W total, Dolby Atmos

Philips 9005 pricing

Philips 50PUS9005 - £TBC

Philips 58PUS9005 - £TBC

Philips 70PUS9005 - £TBC

Philips 8505 4K LCD TV

(Image credit: Philips)

The 8505 is what Philips refers to as its 'Performance series'. This is an LCD model with direct LED backlighting that's available in a range of sizes from 43in to 70in.

Three-sided Ambilight features yet again, as do the P5 processor and Android TV 9.0. The stand is arched, as it is on the OLED855, and the 43in, 50in and 58in versions are able to swivel atop it.

Philips 8505 specs

Sizes: 43in (43PUS8505), 50in (50PUS8505), 58in (58PUS8505), 65in (65PUS8505), 70in (70PUS8505)

43in (43PUS8505), 50in (50PUS8505), 58in (58PUS8505), 65in (65PUS8505), 70in (70PUS8505) Screen type: LCD with direct LED backlight

LCD with direct LED backlight Resolution: 4K

4K Processor: P5

P5 HDR: HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG

HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG Operating system: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Ambilight: three sides

three sides Sound: 2.0 speakers rated to 20W total, Dolby Atmos

Philips 8505 pricing

Philips 43PUS8505 - £TBC

Philips 50PUS8505 - £TBC

Philips 58PUS8505 - £TBC

Philips 65PUS8505 - £TBC

Philips 70PUS8505 - £TBC

Philips 7805 and 7855 4K LCD TV

(Image credit: Philips)

The two model numbers above refer to the same TV in two different finishes: the 7805, pictured above, has a dark grey chassis, while the 7855 is a lighter, brighter silver.

(There will also likely be a 7835 that will differ in some other, fairly minimal way, but that difference is yet to be confirmed, as are the countries and retailers that might get this third version)

Both TVs are available in a vast array of sizes ranging from 43in right up to 75in, and all sets have a direct LED backlight.

This will be a more affordable TV than those above and as a result does without some niceties. Android 9.0 is gone, for example, with Philips' own Saphi operating system in its place. As a result it lacks Chromecast and the Google Assistant and will also likely lack Disney+.

The set does, though, still have three-sided Ambilight and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

Philips 7805 and 7855 specs

Sizes: 43in (43PUS7805, 43PUS7855), 50in (50PUS7805, 50PUS7855), 55in (55PUS7805, 55PUS7855), 58in (58PUS7805, 58PUS7855), 65in (65PUS7805, 65PUS7855), 70in (70PUS7805, 70PUS7855), 75in (75PUS7805, 70PUS7855)

43in (43PUS7805, 43PUS7855), 50in (50PUS7805, 50PUS7855), 55in (55PUS7805, 55PUS7855), 58in (58PUS7805, 58PUS7855), 65in (65PUS7805, 65PUS7855), 70in (70PUS7805, 70PUS7855), 75in (75PUS7805, 70PUS7855) Screen type: LCD with direct LED backlight

LCD with direct LED backlight Resolution: 4K

4K Processor: P5

P5 HDR: HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG

HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG Operating system: Saphi

Saphi Ambilight: three sides

three sides Sound: 2.0 speakers rated to 20W total, Dolby Atmos

Philips 7805 and 7855 pricing

43PUS7805 - £TBC

43PUS7855 - £TBC

50PUS7805 - £TBC

50PUS7855 - £TBC

55PUS7805 - £TBC

55PUS7855 - £TBC

58PUS7805 - £TBC

58PUS7855 - £TBC

65PUS7805 - £TBC

65PUS7855 - £TBC

70PUS7805 - £TBC

70PUS7855 - £TBC

75PUS7805 - £TBC

70PUS7855 - £TBC

