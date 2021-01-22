Packers vs Bucs live stream: start time, how to watch the NFC Championship game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Green Bay Packers for the NFC Championship in the 2021 NFL Playoffs on Sunday. Can the Packers reach their first Super Bowl in 10 years, or will Tom Brady's Bucs become the first team to appear in a Super Bowl at their home stadium? Here's how to watch a Packers vs Bucs live stream from anywhere in the world.

Packers vs Bucs live stream When: Sunday 23rd January Kick off: 3.05pm ET (8.05pm GMT) on FOX Stadium: Lambeau Field, WI TV channel: FOX US stream: FOX / Free FuboTV trial UK stream: £9.99 on Now TV AUS stream: $25 on Kayo Sports Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today

The NFC Championship game is billed as Packers vs Bucs but it's really a face-off between two of the best quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen: Tampa's Tom Brady and Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers.

Brady has more career touchdown passes and Super Bowl wins than any other player in the NFL, and has enjoyed a stunning season with Tampa this year, throwing 40 touchdown passes.

Two-time MVP and 2018 Super Bowl winner Aaron Rodgers performed even better, throwing no fewer than 48 touchdown passes and helping the Packers to become this year's top-seeded NFC team.

Green Bay leads the all-time series 32-22-1 and holds a 1-0 edge in playoff games but there's huge pressure on both teams this weekend. With Super Bowl 55 on the line, you won't want to miss a moment.

Excited for the NFC Championship game? Here's how to watch a Packers vs Bucs live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Packers vs Bucs for free

FOX has the rights to broadcast Packers vs Bucs live in the US. That's good news for NFL fans – and here's why.

Streaming service FuboTV carries FOX, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network. Pricing starts at $65 per month but new subscribers can sign up to a free 7-day free trial of FuboTV. You can cancel the free trial at any time, which means you can watch Packers vs Bucs for free!

Of course, FuboTV is only accessible to viewers in the US. If you happen to be outside of the US this weekend, you'll need to use a VPN to access these live streams without being blocked.

You can sign-up to a VPN risk free with a 30-day money-back guarantee. So, if you can't get it to work for any reason, then you can simply cancel and won't be out of pocket. Take a look below and we'll show you how that's done.

Packers vs Bucs live stream free with FuboTV trial

FuboTV is the top pick for live streaming live NFL games as it grants access to NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN. That way, you can watch both this week's Championship games for free! It's $65 per month once the trial expires. Cancel at any time.

Watch Packers vs Bucs from anywhere using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant NFL rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

We recommend paid-for VPN services, such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN, because they are entirely safe, come with 24/7 customer support and can be used to watch sport and other entertainment from any part of the world on almost any device. Try it out with the link below and get three months free.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

Watch Packers vs Bucs in the UK

Sky TV has the rights to broadcast every NFL Playoff game live in the UK. If you're watching on TV, the broadcaster screens NFL fixtures across its Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event channels.

If you want to watch Packers vs Bucs on your laptop, tablet or phone, you can use the Sky Go app. The majority of NFL matches will be shown in HD.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can add all the sports channels to your package for £39 per month (Sky Sports Complete Pack). If you're casual NFL fan, or don't want access to all the Sky Sports channels under the sun, purchase a Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes cost from £9.99 to £33.99.

Now TV Sports day passes from £9.99

Want quick access to Sky Sports NFL? A day pass for Sky Sports on Now TV costs £9.99. A monthly pass typically costs £33.99 but, occasionally, Sky offers discounted month-long passes.

Build your Sky Sports package

Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event channels are also available on Virgin Media as part of the Bigger + Sport TV bundle. It's £65 per month but it comes with all the other Sky Sports channels and all the BT Sports ones too, including BT Sports Ultra HD. All of that brings access to just about every televised sports action you'd care to mention including Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football.

If you're already a Virgin Media TV subscriber, then it may be a case of upping your package by just a few pounds per month.

Upgrade to Virgin Media Bigger + Sport

If you prefer to stream NFL games online and want comprehensive coverage, NFL offers the brilliant International NFL Game Pass. Access to the Pro version costs £143.99 a year or £36 per quarter, but that covers all 250+ games including the Divisional Rounds live and in HD, plus Super Bowl 2021.

The Game Pass app is easy to use and available on Android and iOS mobile devices, as well as Google Chromecast, Apple TV, PS4 and Xbox One.

Watch Packers vs Bucs in the USA

FOX has the rights to screen Packers vs Bucs, meaning existing subscribers can stream the action live on the FOX website.

Those wanting to see both playoff games, Super Bowl 2021 and next season's NFL action will need to buy into multiple networks and streaming services (NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, Amazon, NFL Network and NFL Redzone).

A better option would be to cut the cord and go for an NFL Game Pass. At just $99 for a season, it's a bargain. Problem is, the Stateside version of the NFL Game Pass only allows you to watch replays of games. To watch the games live, you would need a VPN and the Pro version of the International NFL Game Pass (£143.99/ $180 per season).

Another great option is to opt for a live TV streaming service. But which one is best?

FuboTV

FuboTV offers all available NFL channels, so it's the best option for US NFL fans who want to watch today's action. It costs $60 per month for its Family plan and includes CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and the NFL Network. For an extra $11 per month, the Sports Plus add-on gets you NFL RedZone too. What's more, you can try it free for 7 days if you've not previously subscribed.

Sling TV

Sling TV's combined Orange and Blue package ($45 per month) provides access to NBC, Fox, ESPN and NFL Network. You don't get CBS or RedZone or NFL Network though. On the upside, SlingTV packages are discounted for the first month.

YouTubeTV

YouTubeTV ($65 per month) carries CBS, Fox, NBS and ESPN – nearly all of the networks showing NFL games live. It's only available in selected US cities, though. Punch in your zip code to see if its available to you.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV ($55 per month) grants access to NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN. Just like YouTubeTV, the NFL Network and RedZone are not available.

Need to know when your local NFL team is playing, and on what channel? Click here for the complete schedule.

Watch Packers vs Bucs in Canada

DAZN is the new home of football in Canada. It has the rights to broadcast live NFL games – including Packers vs Bucs – and live Champions league soccer games. Even better, you can grab a free 7-day trial of DAZN here.

Going to be outside Canada this weekend? You can watch from anywhere using a VPN. Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days and see for yourself.

Watch Packers vs Bucs in Australia

Australia's free-to-air 7Mate will be showing this game - so that's obviously a great option for fans Down Under.

New streaming platform Kayo Sports is also a great place to catch live NFL games – including Packers vs Bucs – in Australia. The premium package costs AU$35 per month but you can grab a free 14-day trial here and enjoy both 2021 Championship games for free!

Watch Super Bowl 2021 for free in the UK

The BBC's NFL Show airs on Saturday nights and will feature live coverage of the Super Bowl 2021 on 7th February.

In other words, TV license payers in the UK will be able to watch the 55th Super Bowl for free!

Remember, if you're outside the UK on the big day, simply use a reliable VPN to access your BBC iPlayer account. That way, you can watch from anywhere!

NFL Playoffs 2021 schedule

CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES:

Sunday 24th January

Packers vs Buccaneers, 3.05pm ET (8.05pm GMT) on FOX

Bills vs Chiefs, 6.40pm ET (11.40pm GMT) on CBS

SUPER BOWL 2021:

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion, 6:30 p.m. ET (11.30pm GMT) on CBS

Click here for a full list of 2020-2021 NFL games.