Mexico vs USA live stream: how to watch the 2022 World Cup qualifier

Soccer matches don't come much bigger than Mexico vs USA. The bitter rivals meet for a crucial CONCACAF World Cup qualifier on Thursday, and with both teams on the verge of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, it's going to be an epic showdown.

Soccer fans in Mexico can tune in for free on Azteca 7. Those north of the border can see the game on Paramount +. Travelling abroad? Make sure you know how to watch a Mexico vs USA live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Mexico vs USA live stream Date: Thursday 24th March 2022 Kick off: 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 2am GMT Venue: Azteca Stadium, Mexico City FREE stream: Azteca 7 (Mexico) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free US stream: Paramount Plus (7-day free trial)

Mexican captain Andrés Guardado will miss Mexico’s qualifier against the US, along with forward Rogelio Funes Mori and defender Julio César Domínguez. Guardado injured his thigh playing for Betis against Atlético Madrid last month.

The USMNT are currently second in the table after beating Honduras 3-0 last time out - but they are winless in their last four visits to the ferocious Azteca Stadium. Can Gregg Berhalter's men beat the odds?

Mexico, who are currently third and level on points with USA, drew 0-0 with Costa Rica back in January before beating Panama 1-0 in February. El Tri might have lost 2-1 to the USNMT last November, but they've qualified for the past seven FIFA World Cups and will be keen to make it eight.

The big match kicks off at 10pm ET on Thursday 24th March (2am GMT Friday morning) at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. Follow our guide on how to watch a Mexico vs USA live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a free USA vs Mexico live stream

Azteca 7 will show Thursday's game live in Mexico. That means Mexican fans can pick up a Mexico vs USA live stream on the Azteca 7 website. Kick off is 10pm ET / 8pm CDMX.

Of course, Azteca 7 is only available within Mexico so be sure to use a VPN if you're a Mexican national stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Paid options for Mexican fans include Canal 5, Blim TV and TUDN (the TU Deportes Network app).

The other free option is for those in the States. Use a 7-day free trial of Paramount + to watch a Mexico vs USA live stream too.

Watch a Mexico vs USA live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Mexico vs USA live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Mexico vs USA, you may wish to choose 'Mexico' for Azteca 7.

3. Then head over to Azteca 7 on your browser or device and enjoy the Mexico vs USA live stream.

Watch a Mexico vs USA live stream in the USA

In the USA, the soccer will be live on CBS. Spanish language options include Univision and TUDN USA.

Cord-cutters can stream Mexico vs USA live on Paramount+ (7-day free trial). Subscription costs $4.99 a month and includes access to TV shows, movies and live sports.

The pre-game buildup starts at 8.30pm ET on CBS Sports Network, 90 minutes before the match kicks off.

US fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live stream at Paramount+.

2022 World Cup qualifiers – CONCACAF fixtures

Thursday 24th March 2022

Jamaica v El Salvador – 11.05pm GMT

Panama v Honduras – 1.05am GMT (Friday)

Mexico v United States – 2am GMT (Friday)

Costa Rica v Canada 2.05am GMT (Friday)