Liverpool vs Cardiff live stream: how to watch the FA Cup for free online and on TV, team news

Cardiff City head to Anfield this weekend eyeing a famous FA Cup upset, but with the Bluebirds struggling for form in the league and Liverpool unbeaten at home this season, it's going to take a massive performance from the Welsh side to knock out the seven-time winners. Liverpool vs Cardiff is free to watch on the ITV Hub. Make sure you know how to watch a Liverpool vs Cardiff live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Liverpool vs Cardiff live stream Date: Sunday 6th February 2022 Kick-off time: 12.00pm GMT Location: Anfield, Liverpool Free live stream: ITV Hub | 10Play Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: ESPN+ | |Sling |FuboTV

With Liverpool still competing on four fronts and the return of the Champions League just around the corner, Jurgen Klopp has opted to give some key players a bit of extra rest against Cardiff today. Kelleher is preferred to Alisson in goal and Tsimikas gets the nod over Robertson at left-back, but there's still space for Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, Jota and Firmino. New signing Luis Diaz only makes the bench with Harvey Elliott, who has been out since September with an ankle injury.



Despite taking six points from their last two games, Cardiff are fighting to maintain their Championship status this season and currently sit nine points clear of the relegation zone. Sean Morrison and Max Watters are missing after going off injured in midweek, and Manchester City loanee Tommy Doyle only makes the bench. New signing Jordan Hugill will also have to make his impact as a substitute. The Bluebirds' victory over high-flying Nottingham Forest at the weekend was their first league win since the end of November, so even a Liverpool side that's not at full strength will present a very tough challenge.



Kick-off in this 4th round FA Cup fixture is today, Sunday 6th February at 12pm (GMT) and 7am (ET). Read on for more details on how to watch a Liverpool vs Cardiff live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Liverpool vs Cardiff free live stream

(Image credit: ITV)

Viewers in the UK can watch Liverpool vs Cardiff for free live on ITV and the ITV Hub in HD.

If you're a UK citizen trying to watch from abroad, then make sure to use a VPN so that you can access a Liverpool vs Cardiff free live stream wherever you are in the world.

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch a Liverpool vs Cardiff live stream anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Liverpool vs Cardiff rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, so you can access local streaming services from anywhere.

We recommend ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the FA Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' to access ITV Hub.

3. Then head over to ITV Hub on your browser or device and enjoy a Liverpool vs Cardiff live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

USA: Liverpool vs Cardiff live stream

(Image credit: ESPN+)

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show Liverpool vs Cardiff in the US, as well as all the other FA Cup games and a host of other sport. All matches will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+, the channel's online streaming service. It costs $4.99 per month or $12.99 for a bargain along with Hulu and Disney+.

Of course, you can just watch Liverpool vs Cardiff for free instead on ITV by using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, which offers the free ITV live stream from anywhere in the world for any UK nationals who happen to be abroad.

Australia: Liverpool vs Cardiff free live stream

(Image credit: Network 10)

If you're in Australia, 10Play will provide free coverage of this season's FA Cup. 10Play is free and will show most live FA Cup games, including Liverpool vs Cardiff, which kicks off at 11pm (AEDT).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? You can always use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Watch Liverpool vs Cardiff on DAZN

DAZN is the home of football in Germany, Italy, Japan, Austria, Spain and Switzerland, and is well worth signing up to for all the FA Cup action as well as a host of other events.

Prices vary but are generally very favourable. DAZN. No contract. Cancel at any time.