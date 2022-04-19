La Flèche Wallonne live stream 2022: how to watch the cycling for free

La Flèche Wallonne live stream: Pogacar and co take on the iconic Mur de Huy.

Tao Geoghegan Hart of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers, Matej Mohoric of Slovenia and Team Bahrain Victorious & Krists Neilands of Latvia and Team Israel Start-Up Nation during La Fleche Wallonne
La Flèche Wallonne – the Spring classic that takes on the revered Mur de Huy – is back for 2022. While not a monument, the 202.5km "Walloon Arrow” features a brutal final climb that's sure to test the likes of Tadej Pogačar and Julian Alaphilippe. Make sure you know how to watch a free La Flèche Wallonne live stream from where you are with a VPN.

2022 La Flèche Wallonne live stream

Date: Weds 20th April 2022 

Start time: 10.25am BST / 5.25am ET / 7.25pm AEST

Predicted finish: 3.19pm BST / 10.19am ET / 12.19am AEST 

FREE stream: SBS (Australia)

Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN

US stream: Peacock ($5/month)

UK stream: Discovery+ (£7/month)

The 2022 La Flèche Wallonne route runs from Blegny to Huy and includes not one but three ascents of the infamous Mur de Huy ramp. The third and race-ending climb has a 400m section with a killer 19 per cent gradient – enough to drain the tank of many a pro rider.

Defending champion Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) has won La Flèche Wallonne three times and could make it four in 2022 – provided he's at his best. Slovenian Primož Roglič (Jumbo Visma) was second last year and will be hoping to go one better this year while 23-year-old Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) will be targeting his first La Flèche Wallonne victory. 

Fans in Australia can watch the full race free on SBS On Demand. Make sure you know how to watch a free La Flèche Wallonne live stream from where you are.

La Flèche Wallonne 2022 route & full startlist

La Flèche Wallonne live stream 2022: how to watch the cycling for free online and on TV

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team

1 Alaphilippe, Julian

2 Evenepoel, Remco

3 Serry, Pieter

4 Vansevenant, Mauri

5 Tricht, Stan Van

La Flèche Wallonne free live streams

La Flèche Wallonne live stream 2022: how to watch the cycling for free online and on TV

In Australia, SBS will offer a free La Flèche Wallonne live stream.

Travelling away from home this week? You can always use a VPN to access your free local stream from wherever you are. We recommend ExpressVPN. Details below.

How to watch La Flèche Wallonne from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant La Flèche Wallonne rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 percent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How to use a VPN to watch La Flèche Wallonne free live stream

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For La Flèche Wallonne, you may wish to choose 'Australia' to access SBS.

3. Then head over to SBS on your browser or device and enjoy a free La Flèche Wallonne live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

La Flèche Wallonne live stream in the UK

The 2022 La Flèche Wallonne will be aired live across the UK and Europe via Eurosport and Eurosport Player (through Discovery+). Subscription costs from £6.99 a month or £39.99 a year.

If you happen to be outside the UK this weekend, simply use a VPN to access Discovery+ without being location blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

La Flèche Wallonne live stream in the US and Canada

La Flèche Wallonne live stream 2022: how to watch the cycling for free online and on TV

Peacock is the place to find a high-quality La Flèche Wallonne stream in the USA. 

NBC's streaming service costs just $4.99 a month and new users get a 7-day free trial.

Remember, you can use a VPN to access any local live stream when travelling away from home.

