La Flèche Wallonne live stream 2022: how to watch the cycling for free

La Flèche Wallonne – the Spring classic that takes on the revered Mur de Huy – is back for 2022. While not a monument, the 202.5km "Walloon Arrow” features a brutal final climb that's sure to test the likes of Tadej Pogačar and Julian Alaphilippe. Make sure you know how to watch a free La Flèche Wallonne live stream from where you are with a VPN.

2022 La Flèche Wallonne live stream Date: Weds 20th April 2022 Start time: 10.25am BST / 5.25am ET / 7.25pm AEST Predicted finish: 3.19pm BST / 10.19am ET / 12.19am AEST FREE stream: SBS (Australia) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: Peacock ($5/month) UK stream: Discovery+ (£7/month)

The 2022 La Flèche Wallonne route runs from Blegny to Huy and includes not one but three ascents of the infamous Mur de Huy ramp. The third and race-ending climb has a 400m section with a killer 19 per cent gradient – enough to drain the tank of many a pro rider.

Defending champion Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) has won La Flèche Wallonne three times and could make it four in 2022 – provided he's at his best. Slovenian Primož Roglič (Jumbo Visma) was second last year and will be hoping to go one better this year while 23-year-old Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) will be targeting his first La Flèche Wallonne victory.

Fans in Australia can watch the full race free on SBS On Demand.

La Flèche Wallonne 2022 route & full startlist

(Image credit: La Flèche Wallonne: https://www.la-fleche-wallonne.be/en/stage-1)

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team

1 Alaphilippe, Julian

2 Evenepoel, Remco

3 Serry, Pieter

4 Vansevenant, Mauri

5 Tricht, Stan Van

Click to see full La Flèche Wallonne 2022 full startlist 6 Wilder, Ilan Van 7 Vervaeke, Louis Jumbo - Visma 11 Vingegaard, Jonas 12 Benoot, Tiesj 13 Eenkhoorn, Pascal 14 Gesink, Robert 15 Hessmann, Michel 16 Leemreize, Gijs 17 Emden, Jos van Movistar Team 21 Valverde, Alejandro 22 Izagirre, Gorka 23 Lazkano, Oier 24 Mas, Lluís 25 Mas, Enric 26 Mühlberger, Gregor 27 Verona, Carlos Israel - Premier Tech 31 Woods, Michael 32 Biermans, Jenthe 33 Boivin, Guillaume 34 Fuglsang, Jakob 35 Hollenstein, Reto 36 Houle, Hugo 37 Impey, Daryl Team Arkéa - Samsic 41 Barguil, Warren 42 Anacona, Winner 43 Delaplace, Anthony 44 Gesbert, Elie 45 Guglielmi, Simon 46 Owsian, Lukasz 47 Riou, Alan UAE Team Emirates 51 Pogačar, Tadej 52 Ayuso, Juan 53 Hirschi, Marc 54 Laengen, Vegard Stake 55 Polanc, Jan 56 Soler, Marc 57 Ulissi, Diego INEOS Grenadiers 61 Pidcock, Tom 62 Plus, Laurens De 63 Fraile, Omar 64 Kwiatkowski, Michal 65 Martínez, Daniel 66 Rodriguez, Carlos 67 Thomas, Geraint Groupama - FDJ 71 Molard, Rudy 72 Armirail, Bruno 73 Geniets, Kévin 74 Ladagnous, Matthieu 75 Pacher, Quentin 76 Reichenbach, Sébastien 77 Roux, Anthony Team BikeExchange - Jayco 81 Matthews, Michael 82 Balmer, Alexandre 83 Grmay, Tsgabu 84 Juul-Jensen, Chris 85 Maas, Jan 86 Peña, Jesús David 87 Schultz, Nick Bora - Hansgrohe 91 Vlasov, Aleksandr 92 Aleotti, Giovanni 93 Benedetti, Cesare 94 Hindley, Jai 95 Konrad, Patrick 96 Schelling, Ide 97 Wandahl, Frederik Trek - Segafredo 101 Mollema, Bauke 102 Bernard, Julien 103 Brambilla, Gianluca 104 Gallopin, Tony 105 Skjelmose, Mattias 106 Kamp, Alexander 107 Tolhoek, Antwan Alpecin - Fenix 111 Meurisse, Xandro 112 Tier, Floris De 113 Janssens, Jimmy 114 Sbaragli, Kristian 115 Stannard, Robert 116 Thwaites, Scott 117 Vermeersch, Gianni Astana Qazaqstan Team 121 Nibali, Vincenzo 122 Basso, Leonardo 123 Bod, Stefan de 124 Fedorov, Yevgeniy 125 Nibali, Antonio 126 Velasco, Simone 127 Zeits, Andrey Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert 131 Pozzovivo, Domenico 132 Bakelants, Jan 133 Delacroix, Théo 134 Hermans, Quinten 135 Huys, Laurens 136 Petilli, Simone 137 Zimmermann, Georg Cofidis 141 Izagirre, Ion 142 Geschke, Simon 143 Herrada, Jesús 144 Lafay, Victor 145 Perez, Anthony 146 Rochas, Rémy 147 Zingle, Axel AG2R Citroën Team 151 Cosnefroy, Benoît 152 Cherel, Mikaël 153 Godon, Dorian 154 Jungels, Bob 155 Lapeira, Paul 156 Paret-Peintre, Aurélien 157 Warbasse, Larry Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 161 Johannessen, Tobias 162 Andersen, Idar 163 Dversnes, Fredrik 164 Hulgaard, Morten 165 Hindsgaul, Jacob 166 Sleen, Torjus 167 Gregaard Wilsly, Jonas Bahrain Victorious 171 Poels, Wout 172 Caruso, Damiano 173 Haig, Jack 174 Mäder, Gino 175 Sanchez, Luis León 176 Teuns, Dylan 177 Williams, Stevie Team DSM 181 Andersen, Søren Kragh 182 Combaud, Romain 183 Heinschke, Leon 184 Nieuwenhuis, Joris 185 Stork, Florian 186 Vandenabeele, Henri 187 Vermaerke, Kevin TotalEnergies 191 Vuillermoz, Alexis 192 Cabot, Jérémy 193 Doubey, Fabien 194 Ferron, Valentin 195 Jousseaume, Alan 196 Ourselin, Paul 197 Rodríguez, Cristian EF Education - EasyPost 201 Urán, Rigoberto 202 Guerreiro, Ruben 203 Bettiol, Alberto 204 Carr, Simon 205 Eiking, Odd Christian 206 Healy, Ben 207 Powless, Neilson Lotto Soudal 211 Wellens, Tim 212 Gendt, Thomas De 213 Grignard, Sébastien 214 Holmes, Matthew 215 Kron, Andreas 216 Moniquet, Sylvain 217 Verschaeve, Viktor Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 221 Berckmoes, Jenno 222 Apers, Ruben 223 Bonneu, Kamiel 224 Wilde, Gilles De 225 Herregodts, Rune 226 Reynders, Jens 227 Poucke, Aaron Van Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 231 Paasschens, Mathijs 232 Meens, Johan 233 Mertz, Rémy 234 Molly, Kenny 235 Paquot, Tom 236 Tizza, Marco 237 Wirtgen, Luc B-B Hotels - KTM 241 Bonnamour, Franck 242 Boileau, Alan 243 Gautier, Cyril 244 Hivert, Jonathan 245 Koretzky, Victor 246 Lietaer, Eliot 247 Rolland, Pierre

La Flèche Wallonne free live streams

(Image credit: Airman Nathan Doza - https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=811019 Cropped 16:9)

In Australia, SBS will offer a free La Flèche Wallonne live stream.

Travelling away from home this week? You can use a VPN to access your free local stream from wherever you are.

La Flèche Wallonne live stream in the UK

The 2022 La Flèche Wallonne will be aired live across the UK and Europe via Eurosport and Eurosport Player (through Discovery+). Subscription costs from £6.99 a month or £39.99 a year.

La Flèche Wallonne live stream in the US and Canada

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Peacock is the place to find a high-quality La Flèche Wallonne stream in the USA.

NBC's streaming service costs just $4.99 a month and new users get a 7-day free trial.

