Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live stream: how to watch the PPV boxing from anywhere

Jake Paul returns to the ring this Sunday to lock horns with yet another UFC star. Tyron Woodley will be hoping to do better than fellow UFC fighter Ben Askren, who fell to Paul in the first round in April. The star-studded exhibition is a $60 pay-per-view in the USA, but it's less than half that in the UK and Australia! Make sure you know how to watch a cheap Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live stream from anywhere in the world.

Paul vs Woodley live stream Date: Sunday 29th August 2021 Start time: 8pm ET / 1am BST (Mon) / 10am AEST Paul vs Woodley: 11pm ET / 4am BST (Mon) / 1pm AEST (Mon) Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Ohio UK stream: BT Sport Box Office HD (£17/$25) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: Showtime ($60) AUS stream: Kayo Sports Main Event (AU$30)

Jake Paul is currently 3-0 (3 KOs) and technically undefeated. The Disney actor-turned-YouTuber beat fellow internet celebrity AnEsonGib in January last year and knocked out ex-NBA player Nate Robinson in November, before wiping out ex-UFC star Ben "Funky" Askren in April 2021.

Tyron "The Chosen One" Woodley is in far better shape than Askren, though, so the 39-year-old former UFC welterweight champion should provide a tougher challenge.

"Easiest fight of my career and biggest purse of my career all in one night," said Woodley. "Basically, they brought me in to take out the trash. Can't wait to shut this b***h up. This is getting done for the culture, the whole MMA/boxing community, to rid this guy of combat sports.”

A crowd of 20,000 will make their way to the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Jake Paul's hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, for eight rounds of exhibition boxing. Paul's last fight featured musical performances from Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and Saweetie, so expect plenty of razzmatazz.

The intriguing undercard features Tommy Fury (brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury) against Bellator MMA star Anthony Taylor. If Paul wins Sunday's blockbuster bout, it could set the stage for a megabucks showdown with Love Island-winner Fury.

The PPV event costs $60 in the US, but it's less than half that on BT Sport (UK) and Kayo Sports (Australia). Make sure you know how to watch a Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live stream from anywhere.

UK: Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live stream

(Image credit: BT Sport / MVP)

There's no option to watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley for free, but UK-based MMA fans can stream the big fight for just £17 ($25) via BT Sport Box Office HD.

Going to be outside the UK this weekend? You'll need to use a VPN to access BT Sport Box Office without being blocked.

You can watch online, via Mac or PC, or with the BT Sport Box Office app for iOS and Android. The apps supports Chromecast and Airplay, so you can cast to your TV if needs be.

The Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley ringwalks are expected at 4am on Bank Holiday Monday. No matter if you fall asleep – BT Sport is running repeats from 10am on Monday until 6pm on Friday 3rd September.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others.

US: Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live stream

(Image credit: Showtime)

Showtime has the exclusive rights to live stream Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley in the States but the pay-per-view is more than double what it costs in the UK. Ouch!

If you're a Brit who happens to be in the US this weekend, there's no need to pay $60. Simply use a VPN to access BT Sport Box Office as without being blocked, as if you were back home in the UK.

The Showtime app is available on a host of devices including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV (4th Gen+), Roku and Xbox One, as well as iOS and Android phones. The action starts at 8pm ET in the States, with the Paul vs Woodley ringwalks expected at 11pm ET on Sunday, 29th August.

Australia: Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live stream

(Image credit: Kayo Sports / MVP)

Boxing fans in Australia can watch a Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live stream on Kayo Sports Main Event, for the very reasonable sum of AU$30 (£16, $24).

Don't forget to use a VPN is if you are stuck outside of your home country of Australia this weekend.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley undercard

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley – Cruiserweight exhibition (eight rounds)

Amanda "The Real Deal" Serrano vs Yamileth Mercado – WBC, WBO and IBO featherweight titles

Daniel Dubois vs Juiseppe Cusumano - Heavyweight

Tommy Fury vs Anthony Taylor - Cruiserweight

Ivan Barancyhk vs Montana Love - Welterweight

Charles Conwell vs Lucas Brian Ariel Bastida - Super-welterweight

Jake Paul on Tyron Woodley

Paul said of former UFC star Woodley: “He’s a good striker. He’s known for knocking people out. But I think when I beat Tyron, people have to put respect on my name.

“But that’s not what I’m here for, to be honest. I already know how good I am. I know that this is going to be another easy fight.

"That’s why Showtime is in business with me. You’re looking at the future of boxing.”