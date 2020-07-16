Hungarian Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the F1 in 4K

It's round three of the 2020 Formula 1 season – the Hungarian Grand Prix. The delayed season continues with 70 laps of the 4.381-kilometre Hungaroring in Budapest on Sunday, 19th July.

It might be a shorter season due to the coronavirus pandemic, but with 10 races announced so far there'll be plenty of wheel-to wheel action on track. So make sure you watch the Hungarian Grand Prix live stream – including every track session from Practice 1 on Friday, to the race on Sunday.

Those in the UK can grab the next four F1 races with the £33.99 Now TV Month Pass while US race fans can the whole F1 season for $80. Just make sure to use a VPN to be able to watch when away from home.

In race one, Valteri Bottas took victory in a thrilling season opener in Austria but teammate Lewis Hamilton hit back in race two, dominating last week's Styrian Grand Prix from start to finish.

This weekend, the F1 circus moves to Budapest, Hungary, for the challenging Hungarian Grand Prix and Hamilton is favourite to take pole position. The Stevenage-born driver is chasing an astonishing eighth victory at the circuit, and could become only the second driver after Michael Schumacher to win the same Grand Prix eight times.

The latest news from the Hungaroring is that drivers have been warned not to break track limits and that running wide at turns 4, 11 and 12 will incur stiff penalties. Plus, rumours abound that Ferrari has already lined up a replacement for team boss Mattia Binotto. The Maranello outfit is currently struggling with its car, despite the best efforts of Charles Leclerc, who finished second in race one. Meanwhile Red Bull are aiming to make a race of it thanks to a new T-Wing that could give wunderkind Max Verstappen a bit more pace.

And there could controversy before start of the race. Last week, Lewis Hamilton was joined in taking a knee by most of his fellow drivers – but Verstappen, Leclerc, Raikkonen and Kvyat remained standing. This week, Hamilton is hopeful that the drivers will unite and join the protest, in support of F1's End Racism campaign.

Following the Hungarian Grand Prix, we'll be treated to at least seven more races including the British Grand Prix and the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, the Italian Grand Prix and the Russian Grand Prix.

Revved up for the (belated) start to the F1 season? If you want to get your stream on and tune into the F1 Grand Prix wherever you are, then here’s how you do it in engine-growling surround sound and 4K style...

(Image credit: 2020 Styrian Grand Prix: Steve Etherington)

Formula One F1 TV Pro season pass

Formula 1 itself offers an on-demand and live streaming service to race fans everywhere. Exactly what you get depends on what country you're in, so it may be a case of making sure you're signed up to a VPN if you're away from home.

Those in the US, for example, can sign up to a $79.99 F1 TV Pro season pass with live streams of every track session for all Grands Prix, access to all driver onboard cameras and team radios and live streams of F1, F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup races.

There's also on-demand access to full race replays and highlights, the F1 onboard cameras, all F1, F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup replays and F1's historic race archive too - an excellent package for petrol heads.

Watch the Hungarian Grand Prix anywhere in the world using a VPN

There are certain territories where some or all of the races are free to air – so if you're away from home in Albania, Azerbaijan, Brazil, China, Russia, Slovenia, USA, the Middle East or North Africa, you may just need to tune in on your hotel TV or find a local bar. You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show live Formula 1 here.

Anywhere else and you might want to get yourself a VPN instead to make sure you're not blocked A Virtual Private Network creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

(Image credit: FIA)

Watch the Hungarian Grand Prix live in the UK

Sky is the only place for UK viewers to watch the Formula One racing, practice and qualifying sessions all live in 4K resolution, on the company’s Ultra HD service. You’ll need to receive the Sky Sports F1 channel to enjoy all the coverage.

That comes bundled in with all the other sports channels as part of the Sky Sports pack.

Build your Sky Sports package

If that all sounds a bit much, then anyone can enjoy the F1 using Sky's pay-per-view platform, Now TV. Now TV is available on all good smart TVs and set-top-boxes You can choose between a day, week or month-long pass and it’s worth keeping an eye on just how many races each one might scoop up at any one time in the F1 calendar.

Now TV Sports day passes from £9.99

A day pass for sports on Now TV can cost as little as £9.99, with a weekly pass coming in at £14.99 for those after qualifying as well. A monthly pass is £33.99 if you want to cover two or three races.View Deal

The Sky Sports F1 HD channel is also available on Virgin Media as part of the Bigger + Sport TV bundle. It comes with all the other Sky Sports channels and all the BT Sports ones too, including BT Sports Ultra HD. All of that brings access to just about every televised sports action you'd care to mention including Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football.

If you're already a Virgin Media TV subscriber, then it may be a case of upping your package by just a few pounds per month.

Upgrade to Virgin Media Bigger + Sport

It’s not all a dead loss without Sky in the UK. Channel 4 has the rights for the highlights of the F1 race and the F1 qualifiers which air a few hours after the end of the sessions. It’s also licensed to show the British Grand Prix live and in full. You can tune into the coverage in HD on Channel 4 and on the Channel 4 website.

Watch the Hungarian Grand Prix live in 4K

To watch in Ultra HD, you’ll need a Sky Q set-top-box and a package with Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. That starts at £45 per month, with a one off payment of £20 if you’re not already a Sky subscriber. It’s a fair whack but it’s the only way to watch the F1 live and in 4K.

(Image credit: Aston Martin Red Bull Racing)

Watch the Hungarian Grand Prix live in the USA

Formula 1 fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch the some of the top class motorsports action for free. ABC has the rights to air the US, Mexico and Canadian Grand Prix live, with the Monaco Grand Prix shown in full but after the event.

For complete, all-season access to F1, Americans will need to sign up to the EPSN paid channels or Univision for the Spanish language coverage.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Live 2020 Formula One race calendar

The Formula One season usually runs from March to December 2020 with 22 races but that's all changed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Below you'll find the dates for each of the Grand Prix on the 2020 Formula One calendar so far:

19th July – Formula 1 Aramco Magyar Nagydij, Hungaroring, Hungary

2nd Aug – Formula 1 Pirelli British Grand Prix, Silverstone, UK

9th Aug – Emirates Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Silverstone, UK

16th Aug – Formula 1 Aramco Gran Premio de Espana, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain

30th Aug – Formula 1 Rolex Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

6th Sept – Formula 1 Gran Premio Heineken d'Italia, Monza, Italy

13th Sept – Formula 1 Gran Premio Della Toscana Ferrari 1000, Monza, Italy

27th Sept – Formula 1 VTB Russian Grand Prix, Sochi Autodrom, Russia