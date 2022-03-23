How to watch the Halo TV series free online this week: release time, cast

Halo, the brand new TV series based on the iconic video game featuring Master Chief, makes its US debut on 24th March 2022. Want to see the Steven Spielberg-produced sci-fi epic for yourself? It's exclusive to US, Australian and Canadian streaming service Paramount+. Travelling abroad? Make sure you know how to watch the Halo TV series on Paramount+ from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Halo TV Series Halo premiere: Thursday 24th March 2022 Time: 3am ET / 10pm GMT (Weds) FREE stream: Paramount+ (7-day trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free

The Halo TV series takes place in the universe that first came to be in 2001, dramatising an epic 26th century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant. The show will weave personal stories with action, adventure and a "richly-imagined" vision of the future.

Master Chief is played by Pablo Schreiber, better known as Nick Sobotka in The Wire and George 'Pornstache' Mendez in Orange Is the New Black. Natascha McElhone plays Dr Halsey. Other elements from the game – including Thunderhawk and High Charity – will also appear in the nine-part TV adaptation, and Jen Taylor will continue to play the AI Cortana, as she has throughout the games too.

Halo is only available on Paramount+ in the US, Canada and Australia. Make sure to take advantage of the Paramount+ 7-day trial to watch Halo for free.

Watch the Halo TV series free online

US fans can watch Halo on Paramount+ from 24th March 2022. UK viewers will have to wait until Summer.

Access to the US the streaming service costs $4.99 a month (with ads) or $9.99 a month (ad-free). New users get a 7-day free trial.

Away from the US at the moment? US citizens can use a VPN to watch Halo on Paramount+ when travelling abroad. Step-by-step guide below.

Watch Halo with a Paramount+ 7-day FREE trial

Sign up to the monthly Essential or Premium plan and you'll get your first 7 days of access completely free! There's no contract and you can cancel or change your plan anytime. Why not try it for a few days and see how you get on?

How to watch Paramount Plus from outside the US

Stuck outside the United States? US nationals can access Paramount Plus from overseas using a VPN (Virtual Private Network). We typically recommend ExpressVPN since it offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

A VPN lets you can sign into your your Paramount Plus account (or even create a new one) as if you were back home in the States. Good to know, right?

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch Paramount Plus on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as asking Cortana.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Halo, you may wish to choose 'USA' for Paramount+.

3. Then head over to Paramount+ on your browser or device and stream the latest episodes of the Halo TV series.

Watch the Halo TV series in the UK

Bad news: Halo won't premiere in the UK until summer 2022. To make matters worse Paramount+ is only coming to Sky in the UK. Not ideal if you're not a Sky customer.

But remember: US nationals can stream Halo from 24th March 2022 on Paramount+ and use a VPN to access Paramount+ when outside the US.

Watch the Halo TV series in Australia

Good news: Aussies can watch Halo on Paramount+ the same day it premieres in the States (24th March 2022).

A subscription to Paramount+ costs AU$8.99 a month or $89.99 a year. Remember to use a VPN to access your Paramount+ account when travelling outside of Australia.

Watch the Halo TV series in Canada

More good news: Canadians can watch Halo on Paramount+ the day that it premieres in the US (24th March 2022).

A subscription to Paramount+ costs CAD$5.99 a month. Make sure you use a VPN to access your account when travelling outside of Canada.

How can I get Paramount Plus?

Very easily. You can access Paramount Plus through your favourite web browser at paramountplus.com.

Most users opt for the dedicated Paramount Plus app, which is available through Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Android TV, Android phone and tablet, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, Roku, Xbox One and Series X, and Xfinity Flex.

You can also subscribe to Paramount Plus through your Amazon Prime Video subscription. New users get a free 7-day trial.

Will there be a Halo season 2?

Yes, Showtime has already ordered a second series of Halo. In a statement, Showtime Networks CEO David Nevins said, "This second-season pickup reflects the confidence we have in the power of this epic series to attract and engage viewers."

Despite the first season garnering mixed reviews, the second season of Halo is set to enter full production "before too long", according to executive producer and former games developer Kiki Wolfkill.

"You know, not unlike a game you finish, you immediately have lots of things we want to do. People are exhausted but also excited to take forward what we learned [on season 1] or the ideas we didn't get to implement. So we're aiming towards getting back into production before too long, and we're super thankful for the renewal," said Wolfkill.

Is Halo on Netflix?

Short answer: no. Halo is a Showtime production financed by parent company ViacomCBS, which also happens to own Paramount+. Hence why Halo is very unlikely to find its way onto Netflix anytime soon – if ever.

What else can I watch on Paramount Plus?

In total, Paramount Plus promises a library of over 2,500 movies, from recent blockbusters such as The Avengers to classics from the MGM and Paramount Picture vault.

Paramount Plus will stream many new releases within 30-45 days of their theatrical release. Mission: Impossible 7 will premiere within 45 days of showing in theatres, for example. Paramount Plus will also be the place to stream Top Gun: Maverick in 2022.

ViacomCBS has also confirmed that over 50 original series will premiere on Paramount Plus over the next two years including a Frasier revival starring Kelsey Grammer as the beloved radio psychologist.

