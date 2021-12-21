How to watch The Book of Boba Fett online on Disney Plus, release date, trailer

The Book of Boba Fett – the new Star Wars spin-off from the makers of The Mandalorian – premieres on 29th December 2021. Here's how to watch The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus from any country in the world.

Legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt. Excited? Check out the official The Book of Boba Fett trailer below.

The Book of Boba Fett is exclusive to Disney Plus, which is home to all the Star Wars movies and both seasons of The Mandalorian. Follow our guide on how to watch The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus from anywhere in the world.

The Book of Boba Fett trailer

Keep an eye out for an all-new Original series, The Book of @BobaFett, streaming December 29 only on @DisneyPlus. #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/ZU8uz3PqCUDecember 19, 2021 See more

The Book of Boba Fett release date is 29th December 2021. Seven episodes will be released weekly until 9th February 2022.

The show will be followed by more Star Wars limited series, including Obi-Wan Kenobi, which is due to be released on Disney Plus in 2022.

How to watch The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney)

Disney Plus the place to find The Book of Boba Fett.

Subscription to Disney Plus costs £7.99 a month (£79.90 annually) in the UK, $7.99 a month ($79.99 annually) in the US and AU$11.99 a month (AU$119.99 annually) in Australia.

Disney's hugely popular video streaming service offers content from the worlds of Star Wars, Marvel, National Geographic, Pixar, and of course Disney.

Not every country will necessarily stream the same Disney+ catalog. Want to be able to access content not available in your part of the world? Simply use a VPN. Follow our step-by-step guide below...

How to watch Disney Plus from anywhere

You can access Disney Plus from anywhere in the world using a VPN (Virtual Private Network). We typically recommend ExpressVPN as it offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

With a good VPN, you can sign into your Disney Plus account (or even create a new one) and watch movies and TVs shows from anywhere. Good to know, right?

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Disney Plus, you might wish to choose 'USA' (or a US city such as 'New York').

3. Then head over to Disney Plus on your browser or device and stream The Book of Boba Fett.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

How can I get Disney Plus?

Very easily. The Disney Plus app is available on a range of TVs, phones and streaming devices, including iPhones, iPads, the iPod Touch and Apple TV, Android phones, Android TVs, Fire TV devices, Roku TV devices, Chromecast devices, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and 5, Roku streaming players and Now TV's Smart Stick (take note here: Disney+ isn't available on any Now TV daily or weekly TV pass). Disney+ can also be found on Sky Q and Sky Glass.

Is The Book of Boba Fett on Netflix?

(Image credit: Disney)

No, and that's unlikely to change... ever.

For one thing, Disney owns Lucasfilm, the Star Wars production company. For another, Star Wars is a huge cash cow and one of (many) reasons to subscribe to Disney+.

What else can I watch on Disney Plus?

(Image credit: Disney)

Disney's streaming service provides instant access to a vast catalogue of content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. There's plenty to watch in 4K, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, too.

We've done the hard work to recommend the best movies and TV shows to watch on Disney Plus, from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to Avengers: Endgame, The Mandalorian to The Simpsons, and of course our pick of the classic Disney movies. Head over to our 11 of the best Disney Plus shows and movies to watch right now.

Love documentaries? The Rescue, a new Nat Geo film that chronicles the daring rescue of 12 boys and their coach from deep inside a Thai cave, is well worth a watch. It's just landed on Disney+.

