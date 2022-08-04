How to watch Prey for free online - stream the new Predator movie

Prey – the new Predator sequel set in the Comanche Nation in 1719 and starring Amber Midthunder – premieres on Friday, 5th August. The nail-biting sci-fi action flick, based on the original Predator movie, streams on Hulu in the US (use this free 30-day trial). Follow this guide to watch Prey online from wherever you are.

The fifth installment of the Predator franchise winds the clock back 300 years, to a time when the Comanche rule the forests and prairies. The movie follows skilled female warrior/badass Naru, played by actress Amber Midthunder (herself a member of the Fort Peck Sioux Tribe), as she fights to protect her tribe against an high-tech alien and smash the patriarchy.

Prey compares very favourably to John McTiernan’s 1987 film. The Telegraph says that the film offers up "the most thrilling opponent the Predator's had since Arnold Schwarzenegger" and raves about Midthunder's "thunderously bloody" performance as Naru. The Independent is similarly smitten, adding that Prey is a "brutal, pulse-quickening Predator prequel" that "succeeds by ditching the nostalgia".

If you like intense, axe-based action Prey could be perfect weekend viewing. Better yet, viewers in the US can watch Prey free with Hulu's 30-day trial. Travelling abroad? Here's how to watch Hulu from wherever you are.

Watch Prey free online with a 30-day trial

(Image credit: Hulu)

In the US, Prey is exclusive to streaming service Hulu. The movie will be available from Friday 5th August.

Subscription to Hulu costs from $6.99 a month and new users get a 30-day free trial.

Outside the US? Roaming US nationals can use a VPN to access Hulu from abroad (opens in new tab).

Love a bargain? The Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ bundle gets you all three streaming services for just $13.99 a month – that's a tidy saving of 36% on the typical monthly price. You don't, however, get a free trial.

Watch Under the Prey from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have a Hulu account, you won't be able to access it when outside the US. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet. There are lots of VPNs to choose from, but we think ExpressVPN is one of the very best...

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

(opens in new tab)ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up

How to use a VPN to watch Prey (2022)

(Image credit: Hulu)



Using a VPN to watch Prey on Hulu is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Prey, you may wish to choose a US city such as 'New York' for Hulu.

3. Then head over to Hulu on your browser or device and enjoy the Prey live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch Prey on Disney Plus in the UK

In the UK, Prey is exclusive to Disney Plus. The movie will be available from Friday 5th August.

Subscription to Disney Plus (opens in new tab) costs from £7.99 a month. Want a better deal? You can get 12 months for the price of 10 when you sign up for an annual subscription.

Don’t forget: US nationals traveling abroad can watch free on Hulu from wherever they are with a VPN. Full details are just above.

Today's best cheap VPN deals for Netflix, BBC iPlayer and more

Prey official trailer