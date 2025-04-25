Gather your friends to watch the wildest comedy you'll ever see – now available on home streaming

A lot of comedies are referred to as being "wild". It's literally true for this movie, and you can probably tell by the title. Hundreds of Beavers is a jaw-droppingly inventive comedy that you can enjoy on your own, but there's probably no better film to watch with friends.

Hundreds of Beavers tells the story of a Wild West booze-peddler turned fur trapper, whose only hope for survival – and finding love – is to venture into the snowbound woods and collect a ridiculously high number of animal skins.

That might sound like a fairly straightforward setup for a movie, but trust me, this is like nothing you've ever seen.

It's probably best not to reveal too much, because a big part of the joy is being surprised by the film's audacious invention, infectious energy and just overall bonkersness. If I have to say anything, I'd say it's The Revenant meets Looney Tunes.

Hundreds of Beavers is absolutely jam-packed with laugh-out-loud moments, as rapid-fire gags come quick and fast. Influences include Buster Keaton, video games and James Bond, as star Ryland Tews throws himself into the bruising stunts with the total commitment (and total disregard for personal safety) of a silent movie comedian.

As the mystery deepens about what the beavers are hiding in their ludicrously huge dam, the whole deranged affair spirals into increasingly demented hilarity that will leave you wondering what you just watched (in a good way).

Hundreds of Beavers | Official Trailer | Coming to Fandor April 19 - YouTube Watch On

It's in black and white, is practically silent, and the effects are comically low-fi – but just go with it. Maybe this isn't the kind of eye-poppingly detailed visual effects spectacular you'd usually think of as benefiting from a top-notch AV setup.

But actually, Hundreds of Beavers is incredibly visually striking, in terms of sheer imagination and escalating boldness. And more importantly, it's a great excuse to show off your home cinema setup to your chums.

While this bonkers comedy is hilarious enough to enjoy on your own, the communal experience takes it to the next level. The filmmakers chose to distribute the film themselves, taking it on tour and personally presenting the movie to a raucous reception.

After initial festival buzz, their movie became a word-of-mouth cult hit, and now plays in cinemas to curious first-timers who have no idea what they're letting themselves in for alongside devoted fans in homemade costumes (which means a lot of fur).

In the UK and US, you can rent or buy Hundreds of Beavers from all the usual online video services, or stream it on horror streaming service Shudder.

In the US, it's also available for free public library streaming service Kanopy.

To recreate the immersive communal experience, invite some friends round and fire up your home entertainment system. A few beers probably wouldn't hurt. There's probably a drinking game in it, too, but make sure you've cleared your schedule the next day. Hundreds of Beavers: it's a dam good time.

