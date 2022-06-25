How to watch Paul McCartney at Glastonbury 2022, including virtual duet with John Lennon

Paul McCartney is set to wow festival-goers today, Saturday, 25th June, with a slew of hits as he headlines Glastonbury 2022. There's also a strong rumour that Macca will perform a virtual duet with former Beatles bandmate John Lennon. UK fans can watch live and for free on BBC iPlayer but make sure you know how to watch Paul McCartney at Glastonbury 2022 from wherever you are in the world.

Sir Paul McCartney will become Glastonbury Festival's oldest solo headliner when he walks out onto the Pyramid Stage today. The 80-year-old icon of British music is tipped to wrap himself in a Ukraine flag and virtually duet with John Lennon on the 1969 protest song Give Peace a Chance.

The singer-songwriter is due on from 9.30 – 11.45pm BST, but his show will be broadcast from 10.30pm BST on BBC One. Prefer to watch McCartney live? BBC iPlayer will offer a free live stream, so you can watch Paul McCartney online and in 4K.

This year's 50th anniversary lineup features a total of four headline acts over three days: Billie Eilish (Friday), Paul McCartney (Saturday), Kendrick Lamar and Diana Ross (Sunday). Here's how to watch Paul McCartney at Glastonbury 2022, from wherever you are in the world right now.

Watch Paul McCartney at Glastonbury 2022 free live stream

(Image credit: BBC)

In the UK, BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) will stream Glastonbury 2022 – including Paul McCartney's headline set on 25th June– free of charge.

Simply sign up for a BBC account (opens in new tab) and you're good to go! There will also be (delayed) coverage on BBC One from 10.30pm BST.

UK citizen outside the UK? Use a VPN to watch Glastonbury 2022 free on BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab) while away from home.

We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). Full instructions below.

Watch a Paul McCartney at Glastonbury 2022 live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have a BBC account, you won't be able to access Glastonbury on BBC iPlayer when outside the UK. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet. There are lots of VPNs to choose from, but we think ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the very best...

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up

How to use a VPN to watch Paul McCartney at Glastonbury 2022



Using a VPN to watch Paul McCartney at Glastonbury 2022 is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Glastonbury Festival, you should choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Glastonbury 2022 live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

Glastonbury 2022 schedule

(Image credit: Glastonbury Festival)

THURSDAY 23RD JUNE 2022

10pm BST - BBC Two - Glastonbury 2022

Lauren Laverne and Jack Saunders present a welcome show live from Worthy Farm with a preview of what's to come over the weekend.

FRIDAY 24TH JUNE 2022

10pm - 2am BST - BBC Two - Billie Eilish

Clara Amfo introduces Billie's headline set. Following the set, Jo Whiley and Lauren Laverne present a look back at the first day of the festival.

SATURDAY 25TH JUNE 2022

9pm - 10.30pm BST – BBC Two – High Flying Birds

BBC Two will broadcast Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds’ set from the Pyramid Stage, introduced by Jo Whiley.

10.30pm - 12.30am BST – BBC One – Sir Paul McCartney

Sir Paul McCartney’s headline performance will be broadcast on BBC One, introduced by Jo Whiley.

SUNDAY 26TH JUNE 2022

6.45pm - 8pm – BBC One – Diana Ross

Lauren Laverne and Clara Amfo will introduce Motown icon Diana Ross’ performance during the famous Glastonbury teatime legend’s slot.

9.30pm - 12am – BBC Two - Kendrick Lamar

BBC Two will broadcast Kendrick Lamar's headline performance, plus highlights from Bicep, Charli XCX, and Courtney Barnett.

Glastonbury 2022 weather forecast for 25th June

The forecast for Pilton (Glastonbury) on Saturday 25th June is showers. The temperature will be a cool 18 degrees Celsius. If you're going to be there, you might want to bring a pack a light rain coat.