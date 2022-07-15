How to watch Don't Make Me Go – heartbreaking John Cho road-trip movie

Don't Make Me Go – Amazon's emotional drama starring John Cho and Mia Isaac as a father and daughter on a road trip – premiered on Friday 15th July. The flick has already garnered positive reviews, and will make a perfect weekend watch – something life-affirming for a Sunday afternoon. Don't Make Me Go is exclusive to Amazon Prime Video. Make sure you know how to watch a Don't Make Me Go from wherever you are in the world.

Starring John Cho (aka Sulu in Star Trek) as terminally-ill father Max Park, and newcomer Mia Isaac as teenage daughter Wally, Don't Make Me Go follows the pair as they they set out on a on a road trip to find the mother who abandoned them years before, and teach Wally everything she might need over the rest of her life.

Not heard the buzz about the Hannah Marks-directed 'adventure dramedy' Don't Let Me Go? The New York Times hails its "scrupulously realistic dialogue" that "captures the journey of a parent and a child learning to see each other as flawed people". IndieWire calls it "heartbreaking and heartening in equal measure".

The film was released at 12am ET on Friday 15th July on Amazon Prime Video (Prime members can watch free). Travelling away? You can subscribe to a VPN to watch Don't Make Me Go free while abroad (opens in new tab) if you find yourself geo-blocked. Full details below.

Watch Don't Make Me Go for free

Prime members can watch Don't Make Me Go for free as part of their subscription. The R-rated movie is out now and runs for 1 hour 49 minutes.

Don't have Prime? Use this 30-day Prime trial (opens in new tab).

Travelling outside your home country? If you find yourself blocked from your regular Prime content, you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your Prime Video account as normal while abroad.

(opens in new tab) Free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime Video

(opens in new tab)Provided you've not previously subscribed to Amazon Prime Video, you can grab a free 30-day trial and live stream Don't Make Me Go – plus thousands of other movies and TV shows – for free.

Watch Don't Make Me Go from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to Amazon Prime Video, you won't be able to access it when outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 percent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Don't Make Me Go official trailer