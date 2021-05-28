Haney vs Linares live stream: how to watch the boxing on DAZN today, full fight

Devin 'The Dream' Haney will face the toughest opponent of his budding career when the 22-year-old WBC lightweight champ defends his belt against Venezuelan slugger Jorge Linares (47-5) this Saturday in Las Vegas. The 12-round bout tops a packed bill streamed exclusively on DAZN, which you can access through your browser or DAZN apps on TV and mobile. Follow our guide on how to watch a Haney vs Linares live stream, from anywhere in the world.

Haney vs Linares free live stream Date: Saturday 29th May 2021 Main card: 1am BST / 8pm ET / 10am AEST (Ringwalks: 4am BST / 11pm ET / 1pm AEST) Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena, Mandalay Bay Resort, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Free stream: DAZN free trial (Canada) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN UK stream: DAZN (£2/month) US stream: DAZN ($20/month) Buy tickets: AXS

Ready for some big-time boxing, courtesy of Matchroom promotions? Good, because some 5000 fans will cheer on Devin Haney (25-0, 15 KOs) and Jorge Linares at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino this Saturday night. (You can buy Haney vs Linares tickets here).

So, can Haney defend his WBC crown against three-weight world champion Jorge Linares? 'The Dream' will certainly be keen to prove himself in front of a knowledgeable Vegas crowd and set up a big-money fight with Teofimo Lopez, Ryan Garcia or Gervonta Davis.

"I'm very excited to be making my third world title defence against a great fighter like Jorge Linares, who will be the best fighter I will have ever faced in my career," Haney said. "I grew up watching Linares, and the fact that this fight is happening in Las Vegas is incredible."

As for Jorge Linares (47-5, 29 KOs), Saturday's showdown is the latest chance El Niño de Oro ("The Golden Boy") has to make it back to the top of the 130lb weight class. Haney might be odds-on favourite but Linares has 29 knockout and a lethal right hand.

Saturday's unmissable fight is exclusive to DAZN. You can subscribe to DAZN for $19.99 a month in the States. In the UK, DAZN costs just £1.99 a month. Here's how to find a Haney vs Linares live stream from anywhere in the world.

Boxing fans around the world can stream this weekend's big fight live on DAZN.

The Haney vs Linares ringwalks are expected at 11pm ET / 8pm PT.

Haney vs Linares fight card

Devin Haney vs. Jorge Linares for Haney’s WBC Lightweight title

Chantelle Cameron vs. Melissa Hernandez for Cameron’s WBC Women’s Junior Welterweight title

Jason Quigley vs. Shane Mosley Jr.– Middleweight

Martin J. Ward vs. Azinga Fuzile – IBF Junior Lightweight eliminator

Khalil Coe vs. TBA – Light Heavyweight

Reshat Mati vs. Gilberto Espinoza Zarata – Welterweight

Ramla Ali vs. Mikayla Nebel – Women's Featherweight

Amari Jones vs. Jonathan Ryan Burrs – Junior Middleweight



Haney vs Linares tale of the tape

Name: Devin 'The Dream' Haney – Jorge 'The Golden Boy' Linares

Nationality: American – Venezuelan

Date of birth: 17th Nov 1998 – 22nd August 1985

Height: 5ft 8 inches – 5ft 8 inches

Reach: 71 inches – 69 inches

Total fights: 25 – 52

Record: 25-0, 15 KOs – 47-5, 29 KOs

Devin Haney on Jorge Linares

"He's a three-division world champion who has fought at the championship level for the past 13 years.

“He’s been stopped by good fighters. Cano is probably the only OK fighter that stopped him. He’s been stopped by great fighters, good fighters, so of course I don’t feel like I need to stop him.

"I think that I just need to go in there, put on a great performance, do what I do, and if the stoppage comes, it comes. You know, it’s hard to knock a guy out that doesn’t wanna be knocked out."

Jorge Linares on Devin Haney

"This is my moment to show the world that I still have a lot more to give at 135 pounds.

"Devin Haney is a talented and quick-handed young man, but when I was his age, I had already become a world champion by snatching the title away from a real world champion like Oscar Larios."