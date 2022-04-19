Everton vs Leicester City live stream and how to watch the Premier League online

Everton face an improving Leicester on Wednesday night with the Toffees desperate for a second successive victory to ease their relegation worries. The Foxes' primary focus may be on the Europa Conference League but with semi-final places to play for, Brendan Rodgers will demand a performance from his charges, especially after conceding an injury-time goal in defeat to Newcastle at the weekend. Make sure you know how to watch an Everton vs Leicester City live stream wherever you are.

Everton vs Leicester live stream Date: Wednesday 20th April Kick off: 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET Venue: Goodison Park, Liverpool US stream: Peacock TV ($4.99/month) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free Canada stream: DAZN AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

When Everton fell to a 3-2 defeat at Burnley two weeks ago, the Toffees looked like falling out of English football's top flight for the first time since 1950/51 but victory against Manchester United and the Clarets' unexpected sacking of manager Sean Dyche has raised hope in the blue half of Merseyside.

Frank Lampard's side were spirited against the Red Devils and deserved the slice of luck affording Anthony Gordon's deflected first-half winner. Fit-again Fabian Delph impressed in central midfield on his first outing since mid-December, with the scurrier-in-chief Allan also to the fore. A win is a must for survival, with a tough set of fixtures to come.

Leicester, meanwhile are a different team now centre-back Wesley Fofana has recovered from a serious knee injury. With defensive partner Jonny Evans also fit again, there's a resolve to the Foxes' rearguard which has been absent for much of the season. Playmaker Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and winger Harvey Barnes are two young Foxes who are finding form at just the right time for Leicester's European campaign which sees Jose Mourinho's Roma up next.

The match kicks off at 7.45pm BST Wednesday 20th April, 2022. Follow our guide on how to watch an Everton vs Leicester live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch an Everton vs Leicester free live stream

Premier League football fans in the US can watch Everton vs Leicester on Peacock TV and its Premium service, which live streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Watch an Everton vs Leicester City live stream from anywhere using a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant Everton vs Leicester live stream service, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN, which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service, you can cancel at any time within the first 30 days with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN to watch Everton vs Leicester City from anywhere

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Everton vs Leicester, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Everton vs Leicester live stream.

UK: watch an Everton vs Leicester City live stream

Sadly, Everton vs Leicester City will not be televised in the UK. Canadian, Australian and US fans who are currently in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports and Peacock TV.

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Australia: Everton vs Leicester City live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 season, including the Everton vs Leicester game, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$139 per year.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Everton vs Leicester City live stream

The Everton vs Leicester live stream option for fans based in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Everton vs Leicester – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs CA$20 per month or CA$150 per year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the course of the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the primetime slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available on-demand as soon as the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

