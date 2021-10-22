Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream and how to watch El Clásico for free

Sunday's Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clásico is without a doubt the strangest in living memory. Not only are the clubs positively languishing in second and seventh respectively but it's the first time we'll be seeing them without a Ronaldo or a Messi to rub together. Monumental. Make sure you know how to watch a Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream from anywhere in the world.

Those in the UK can tune into Premier Sports for coverage of El Clasico but Australians can watch a Barcelona vs Real Madrid free live stream on Kayo Sports. Just make sure to use a VPN if you're an Australian abroad.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream Date: Sunday 24th October 2021 Kick-off: 3.15pm BST / 10.15am ET Venue: Camp Nou Free trial: Kayo Sport (AUS) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: ESPN+ AUS stream: Kayo UK stream: Premier Sports (from £6.99)

With only nine wins between the two sides out of a total of 16 played in La Liga so far, this is shaping up to be a pretty weird season over in Spain. While Carlo Ancelotti's side can just about hold their heads up high with their current position, they're only two point better off than Barca and already three short of shock leaders Real Sociedad.

This has been edgy stuff from Los Meringues domestically and that's not been helped by the jaw-dropping loss to Moldovan minnows FC Sheriff on the continent. Still, Madrid are a few seasons into their rebuild now. While the core of the side still needs replacing, fleet-footed forwards Vini Jnr and Rodrygo are starting to pay the bills.

For Barca, the shock is still settling in. Sure Ronald Koeman and the Barca board have seen this coming for a while, and the young talents of Fati, Pedri and Gavi are looking bright, but it takes a times for any team to adjust to losing the GOAT.

Find out how the project's getting along by making sure you know how to watch a Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream from anywhere – and for free. The match kicks off at 3.15pm BST at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid for free

Those in Australia can tune into the Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream on Fox Sports for free with the Kayo Sports 14-day free trial. A Kayo subscription costs just AU$25 per month for access on two devices. New users get a 14-day free trial. Cancel at any time.

Going to be outside the country at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch Kayo from abroad as if you were back at home in Australia.

Kayo Sports Barcelona vs Real Madrid Kayo Sports free 14-day trial

Kayo Sports lets you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports – including the Barcelona vs Real Madrid. You can choose a free 14-day trial of Basic ($25 a month) or Premium ($35 a month) and cancel at any time. There's no lock-in contract to worry about.

Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant El Clasico rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

We recommend paid-for VPN services, such as ExpressVPN because they are entirely safe, come with 24/7 customer support and can be used to watch sport and other entertainment from any part of the world on almost any device. Try it out with the link below and get three months free.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Barcelona vs Real Madrid, you may wish to choose 'Australia' to access Kayo Sport.

3. Then head over to Kayo on your browser or device and enjoy a Barcelona vs Real Madrid stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream

The weekend clash between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will be shown live on La Liga TV, which is available as a standalone service via Premier Sports.

The company offers a handy streaming option. The cheapest plan costs £6.99 a month and gets you access to La Liga TV. Splash out £10.99 a month and you get all four channels: La Liga TV, Premier Sports 1 & 2 and Box Nation. Either way, it sounds like a bargain.

La Liga games can also be found on Virgin Media on the recently announced LaLigaTV channel in HD on channel 554. It's available to all Premier Sports customers but any Virgin Media subscriber can sign up for £9.99 per month through their on-screen service. Use Home > Apps & Games > All Apps > TV Channel Upgrades on the remote. Home also to Italy's Serie A, Premier Sports is available to Sky TV customers for £11.99 per month, or a £99 annual charge.

US: Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream

ESPN is the Championship rights holder in the US. You can catch Barcelona vs Real Madrid on ESPN+ which can be viewed through the EPSN+ app on all good smart platforms.

Subscription to ESPN+ costs just $5.99 per month or $13.99 per month as part of a triple threat with Disney+ and Hulu which represents an excellent deal for a tonne of sports and entertainment content.

Going to be outside the country at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch ESPN+ from abroad as if you were back at home in the States.