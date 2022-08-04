2022/23 Premier League live stream: how to watch all the games from the EPL football season worldwide

The 2022/23 Premier League season kicks off this month, a week earlier that usual and, as ever, there are tonnes of viewing options to get your head around with football live streams available all round the world. Manchester City might be favourites for a seventh title but Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea will fancy their chances. Ready for an unmissable season of top-flight football? Make sure you know how to watch a 2022/23 Premier League live stream from wherever you are.

2022/23 Premier League live streams Dates: 5th Aug 2022 – 28th May 2023 US streams: Peacock TV (opens in new tab) ($5/month)| Sling TV (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) Can stream: FuboTV (opens in new tab) (CA$20/month) AUS stream: Optus Sport (AU$25/month) UK streams: Sky Sports / BT Sport (opens in new tab)

The 2022/23 Premier League is starting earlier than usual to accommodate the first-ever winter World Cup. After round 16, which ends on 13th November, the players will take a break for Qatar, before the Premier League restarts on 26th December. The final day of the season will be Sunday 28th May 2023.

It's too early for predictions but Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, who clinched a fourth league title in five years on the final day last season, are hot favourites to collect the 2022/23 Premier League title. And with new striker Erling Haaland poised to become football's next global superstar superstar, the Sky Blues could be in for an incredible run.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, who finished just one point below City last season, will have their sights set on revenge, while Erik ten Hag’s Man United will be hoping for a fresh start under the watchful eye of Sir Alex Ferguson. And let's not forget Antonio Conte's rejuvenated Tottenham Hotspur, who broke into the top four against the odds. Can they challenge the top teams? Read on to find out how to watch a 2022/23 Premier League live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Best 2022/23 Premier League live stream deals

(Image credit: Getty Images / Visionhaus)

Peacock TV ($4.99/month)

NBCUniversal has the rights to 380 Premier League games this season and the majority of them will be shown live on Peacock Premier (NBC's streaming platform).

FuboTV (CA$20/month)

FuboTV has bought the exclusive rights to all 380 Premier League games for the 2022/2023 season. You can also pay for a year-long pass which works out less.

Outside of the US or Canada?

When North American subscribers are away from home they can use a VPN to watch Peacock TV and FuboTV from abroad (opens in new tab) and get all the Premier League live streams worldwide.

Watch live 2022/23 Premier League matches from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Premier League 2022/23 rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN to watch the 2022/23 Premier League

Using a VPN to watch the 2022/23 Premier League is straightforward.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the 2022/23 Premier League, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV or 'Canada' for FuboTV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV (opens in new tab) or FuboTV (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Premier League 2022/23 season.

USA: Premier League live stream 2022/23

Soccer fans Stateside can watch all 380 games of the 2022/23 Premier League season across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock.

Fortunately, you won't need cable to watch all the other 2022/23 Premier League games on USA Network. A cable-cutting service will do the trick.

One of the cheapest and most reliable options is Sling TV (opens in new tab). Opt for the Sling Blue package, which usually comes with a discounted first month. After that, you'll pay the usual fee of $35 a month. There are no long contracts. You can cancel at any time.

Another good option is FuboTV. It has a more complete package of cable channels and a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) too.

(opens in new tab) Peacock Premium: Watch live EPL for just $5/month (opens in new tab)

Watch a host of live English Premier League games with NBC's streaming service. Subscription to the ad-supported version is just $4.99 a month. No contract, cancel anytime. Score!

(opens in new tab) Sling TV Watch Premier League matches with Sling TV (opens in new tab)

Catch Premier League 2022/23 matches on NBC and USA Networks with the Sling TV Blue package. Grab a your first month at a discount. After the first month, you'll pay just $35 a month and there's no contract, so you can cancel at any time.

(opens in new tab) FuboTV 7-day free trial Watch Premier League 2022/23 (opens in new tab)

FuboTV brings access to Premier League matches on cable channels like NBC and USA Network but without any long contracts or cable installation. It's an instant connection and there's also a 7-day free trial.

Canada: Premier League 2022/23 live stream

FuboTV has the exclusive rights to broadcast all 380 Premier League 2022/23 matches in Canada. Watch live on the FuboTV app, the FuboTV website or via compatible smart TVs and set top boxes.

A subscription to FuboTV (opens in new tab) costs CA$19.99 per month, CA$49.99 for three months or CA$179.99 for a full year. No contract, no fuss.

Use a VPN to watch FuboTV from abroad (opens in new tab) while travelling outside Canada.

(opens in new tab) FuboTV Watch all 380 Premier League games (opens in new tab)

FuboTV has the rights to every Premier League 2022/23 live stream, plus Serie A soccer as well. It costs CA$24.99 per month or CA$179.93 for the year. There are FuboTV apps available for most smart platforms.

Australia: Premier League 2022/23 live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2022/23 season. The service costs just AU$24.99 monthly or AU$199 annually.

Stuck outside Oz? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your local Premier League 2022/23 live stream without being blocked.

(opens in new tab) Optus Sport | Premier League matches for AU$25/month (opens in new tab)

Watch a Premier League 2022/23 live stream, as well as the FIFA World Cup and more, on streaming service Optus Sport. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console. Cancel anytime.

UK: Premier League live stream 2022/23

Frustratingly, football fans in the UK can't watch all 380 games live. Instead, some 200 games will be aired live across three platforms: Sky Sports (128), BT Sport (52) and Amazon Prime (20).

Sky Sports has the lion's share – and will broadcast a number of matches in 4K HDR. Check out today's best Sky TV deals. You can also watch using a Now (opens in new tab) pass (£12), through Virgin Media (opens in new tab) or BT TV.

BT Sport customers can watch a total of 52 games. You can subscribe through BT Sport (opens in new tab) using BT TV, Sky or Virgin Media. You can also use a BT Sport Monthly Pass which costs £25 a month and gets you instant access to all of BT's sports channels, so you can live stream Premier League football, UFC, rugby and more.

Watch 20 Premier League matches free with Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime once again has the rights to show 20 live games. You'll need to be a Prime subscriber. Membership costs just £7.99 monthly or £79.99 annually (£8.99/£95 from 15th Sept 2022). New subscribers get a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Amazon Prime: Free 30-day trial w/Premier League football (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Access selected Premier League football games for the coming season with a 30-day Amazon Prime trial. Prime membership includes next-day delivery, exclusive deal access and Prime Video membership too.



Which 2022/23 Premier League fixtures are on Amazon Prime?

AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton (18th Oct)

Arsenal vs Manchester City (18th Oct)

Brentford vs Chelsea (18th Oct)

Brighton vs Nottingham Forest (18th Oct)

Fulham vs Aston Villa (18th Oct)

Leicester City vs Leeds United (18th Oct)

Liverpool vs West Ham United (19th Oct)

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur (19th Oct)

Newcastle United vs Everton (19th Oct)

Arsenal vs West Ham United (26th Dec)

Aston Villa vs Liverpool (26th Dec)

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur (26th Dec)

Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth (26th Dec)

Crystal Palace vs Fulham (26th Dec)

Everton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (26th Dec)

Leeds United vs Manchester City (26th Dec)

Leicester City vs Newcastle United (26th Dec)

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest (26th Dec)

Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion (26th Dec)

Watch the Premier League 2022/23 in 4K HDR

Sky will broadcast over 100 Premier League matches live in HDR this season, kicking off with the first fixture – Crystal Palace v Arsenal – on Friday 5th August.

To enjoy Sky's HDR Premier League coverage, you will need a Sky Sports or Sky Sports Football subscription. You can join the action in HDR by pressing the red button during the game.

India: Premier League 2022/23 live stream

Disney+ Hotstar (opens in new tab) is the place to find a Premier League 2022/23 live stream in India. Opt for the Premium subscription and you'll get access to live EPL plus original Disney+ content (in English).

Disney+ Hotstar Premium costs Rs 299 (around £3/$3) a month or Rs 1499 a year.

Listen to Premier League 2022/23 on the radio

Let's not forget the radio. The UK audio rights are split between the BBC and talkSPORT, with around 260 being heard over the season.

The BBC has the first pick of a 3pm Saturday kick-off plus exclusive rights to the 5.30pm Saturday match slot, as well as the 2pm and 4.30pm kick-offs on Sunday. BBC Radio 5 Live will also continue to broadcast two of the four midweek games.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games across BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT and talkSPORT2 have the rights to broadcast Premier League games at 12.30pm, 3pm (second pick) and 7.45pm on Saturdays. talkSPORT has also expanded its live match offering from its previous deal, picking up exclusive rights for all Premier League matches on Friday and Monday evenings.

When can you watch Match Of The Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match of the Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match of the Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2022/23 Premier League fixtures for August

(Image credit: Sky Sports)

All times BST

Friday 5th August

Crystal Palace v Arsenal: 8pm

Saturday 6th August

Fulham v Liverpool: 12.30pm

Leeds v Wolves: 3pm

Leicester v Brentford: 3pm

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest: 3pm

Tottenham v Southampton: 3pm

AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa: 3pm

Everton v Chelsea: 5.30pm

Sunday 7th August

Manchester United v Brighton: 2pm

West Ham v Manchester City: 4.30pm

Saturday 13th August

Aston Villa v Everton: 12:30pm

Arsenal v Leicester: 3pm

Brighton v Newcastle: 3pm

Man City v AFC Bournemouth: 3pm

Southampton v Leeds: 3pm

Wolves v Fulham: 3pm

Brentford v Man Utd: 5:30pm

Sunday 14th August

Nottingham Forest v West Ham: 2pm

Chelsea v Spurs: 4:30pm

Monday 15th August

Liverpool v Crystal Palace: 8pm

Saturday 20th August

Spurs v Wolves: 12:30pm

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa: 3pm

Everton v Nottingham Forest: 3pm

Fulham v Brentford: 3pm

Leicester v Southampton: 3pm

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal: 5:30pm

Sunday 21st August

Leeds v Chelsea: 2pm

West Ham v Brighton: 2pm

Newcastle v Man City: 4:30pm

Monday 22nd August

Man Utd v Liverpool: 8pm

Saturday 27 August

Arsenal v Fulham

Aston Villa v West Ham

Brentford v Everton

Brighton v Leeds

Chelsea v Leicester

Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth

Man City v Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest v Spurs

Southampton v Man Utd

Wolves v Newcastle

Tuesday 30th August

19:45 AFC Bournemouth v Wolves

19:45 Arsenal v Aston Villa

19:45 Fulham v Brighton

19:45 Leeds v Everton

19:45 Leicester v Man Utd

19:45 West Ham v Spurs

20:00 Crystal Palace v Brentford

Wednesday 31st August

19:45 Southampton v Chelsea

20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle

20:00 Man City v Nottingham Forest