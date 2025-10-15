If you're shopping for a 50-inch TV on a strict budget but still fancy getting yourself one of the best Mini LED TVs on the market, there's an option we love to recommend. And what's even better? It's just won a What Hi-Fi? Award.

The TCL C6KS is one of our favourite picks if you're looking for a cheap TV without sacrificing quality, and right now, it's just got that little bit cheaper. Surprising news considering we think it's pretty wonderfully priced already.

For just £399 at Amazon, it may only be £20 off, but it's a saving not to be sniffed at for one of the top cheap TVs we've ever reviewed and the only one at its price level to earn five stars from our testers.

Save £20 TCL 50C6KS: was £419 now £399 at Amazon The 50-inch TCL C6KS is the best Mini LED TV for most people – and it's also an absolute bargain. Boasting excellent brightness and contrast, comprehensive HDR support and we have to mention it again, the unbelievable price, the C6KS is seriously competitive in the market.

Is the 50-inch TCL C6KS perfect? No, but trust us when we tell you that you won't find a better-looking set at this price, based on our expert testers' experience reviewing the 50-inch model.

As one of our newest What Hi-Fi? Award winners for 2025, it's secured its place as the best budget Mini LED TV we've tested this year, grabbing those full five stars for spectacularly over-performing for its money.

Yes, there's some issues with its motion handling, which over-smooths some movements, especially when playing movies. And if you're looking to game, there's no HDMI 2.1 inputs, meaning it'll only run at 4K/60Hz.

But, what it somewhat lacks in these areas, it certainly makes up for in excellent brightness and contrast, impressive HDR support and its incredible budget price.

When it comes to sound, at this price level, we were happy to find it supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X playback, delivering these premium audio formats with more volume and power than expected. An excellent offering overall for such an affordable TV.

Despite its flaws, we said in our full review: "TCL’s latest ultra-affordable TV is even better than its specs suggest and fixes pretty much everything that was wrong with its predecessor. The price seems like it must be too good to be true – but it isn’t."

Now with an extra £20 off at Amazon, it's at an even more affordable price, which we found hard to beat in the first place.

MORE:

Read our full TCL C6KS review

Check out the best Mini LED TVs on the market right now

And these are the best cheap TVs we recommend