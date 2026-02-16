The five-star Panasonic Z95B OLED TV has dropped to a record-low price

The best TVs have become so good that you can find a five-star set no matter your budget. One such television is the Panasonic Z95B, which serves up a rich, authentic and crisp picture, backed up by a solid feature set and decent sound.

Better still, you can now snap it up for a new record-low price of £1549 at John Lewis.

All you have to do is enter the discount code PANA150OFF1500 at checkout.

The Panasonic Z95B is a top choice for cinephiles, distinguished by its revolutionary Tandem OLED panel that delivers incredible brightness and long-term durability.

Discount code needed Save £150 Panasonic Z95B 55-inch: was £1,699 now £1,549 at John Lewis Save £150 on Panasonic’s latest flagship OLED that delivers an excellent image. To get the discount, simply add this item to your basket, choose standard delivery, click on the ‘Add promotional code’ link at the payment stage of checkout and enter PANA150OFF1500 to claim your discount. Five stars (review of the 65-inch model)

The Panasonic Z95B is the successor to the revered Z95A, boasting a redesigned aesthetic and the latest Primary RGB Tandem OLED technology. Shifting away from the “bulky box” look of previous models, the Z95B features a more uniform width and a premium acoustic-cloth finish.

It also introduces a “ThermalFlow” cooling system –designed to push the panel harder for higher peak brightness – while retaining the popular swivel stand for flexible viewing angles.

One notable hardware inclusion is the high-quality metallic remote control, though the lack of backlighting remains a minor frustration for a flagship device in this price bracket.

On the technical side, the new Tandem OLED structure stacks four layers to enhance brightness and colour volume, addressing the “washed out” look sometimes found in older MLA panels. The TV is a rare universal HDR choice, supporting both Dolby Vision and HDR10+. While it offers a 144Hz refresh rate for PC gamers, it is slightly hamstrung by having only two HDMI 2.1 ports, one of which is shared with the eARC connection.

The smart interface is powered by Amazon’s Fire TV platform, which offers a comprehensive app library. Panasonic’s HCX Pro AI Processor MKII handles upscaling and picture processing, aiming to deliver a cinematic experience true to the “director’s intent”. However, out-of-the-box settings such as Filmmaker Mode may require manual tweaking to unlock the panel’s full punch and depth.

The Z95B excels at providing a natural, three-dimensional image with impressive contrast and motion handling. The audio experience, tuned by Technics, features a 170W multi-speaker array that delivers impressive height and spatial clarity.

The Z95B is a stylish, high-performing all-rounder. Now on sale for £1549 at John Lewis.

