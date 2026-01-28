Samsung was somewhat notorious for holding out against OLED technology for quite some time, which meant they had plenty of time to perfect the art of premium LCD TVs.

So it's no surprise that one of their latest Mini LED offerings, the Samsung QN90F, makes for an outstanding living room TV. And now the 65-inch model is at its lowest ever price of £1249 at Richer Sounds.

That's a whopping £640 off our test price of £1899, and even cheaper than Black Friday. Make sure to use the code SAMS10PERCENT to get this discount.

It's safe to say we were impressed by the Samsung QN90F in our test room.

As our Samsung QN90F review reads: "Happily, all of the QN90F’s talk of premium Quantum Dots and extreme AI turns out to be much more than mere PR bluster, helping it produce typically beautiful images capable of adapting to pretty much every possible picture quality need and taste – as well as pretty much any possible room environment."

Light extremes are delivered, "to a degree we’ve simply never seen before on a Samsung LCD TV", with the QN90F's local dimming system removing almost all traces of haloing around bright objects, without dimming the bright objects themselves.

The Standard preset is particularly impressive on this TV with natural-looking sharpness and vibrant colours, though we'd recommend turning off noise reduction and lowering judder and blur reduction.

The QN90F supports Dolby Atmos soundtracks, which really come to life in the Amplify sound mode. Once turned on, sound is projected clearly far from the TV, creating a larger, more expansive soundstage with more low-frequency heft.

Gaming features are solid as well, with all four HDMI ports specified for the full 48Gb HDMI 2.1 bandwidth for 4K/120Hz signals, as well as VRR (including AMD FreeSync Premium Pro), and ALLM switching.

At this price, the Samsung QN90F is cheaper than the 65-inch Sony Bravia 7 and LG C5, which are the two alternatives we'd recommend. This makes the QN90F a very strong option for £1259 at Richer Sounds – just make sure to use the SAMS10PERCENT discount code.

