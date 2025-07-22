This 48-inch Samsung S90D OLED is sporting an incredible discount right now – beating the LG C4 on price

OLED TVs can come with a hefty price tag, but not when there's a tasty deal to be done. And right now, we're shining a light on Samsung's compact OLED TV, the S90D.

For just £649 at Peter Tyson, the Samsung S90D is sporting an incredible discount. But, that's not all. If you go for this deal right now, you can also cash in on up to £230 worth of apps and subscriptions until July 31st.

Plus, there's up to £300 off selected Samsung soundbars, including the recently released and five-star Samsung HW-Q990F.

While we haven't given the S90D a full review, we did get hands-on with the 48-inch model and found it to have impressive contrast, balanced colours and sharp details.

Crucially, it's cheaper than the 48-inch LG C4 right now.

We haven't given the Samsung S90D a full review in our testing rooms, but we did get hands-on at the "World of Samsung" experience in Frankfurt in 2024 and were impressed by what we saw.

As a compact 48-inch set, we found it to be "a svelte and suave unit", thanks to super slim bezels around the display and a razor-thin side profile.

It's worth noting again that the S90D is missing the Quantum Dots of Samsung's S95D OLEDs. Instead, it uses a standard WOLED panel. The same one that's found in the 48-inch LG C4, in fact.

The spec sheet, though, is impressive. For gamers, Samsung has included its usual suite of four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets with 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM support, with the Motion Xcelerator reaching up to 4K 144Hz.

And Samsung hasn't forgotten to include the usual HDR creature comforts, with HLG, HDR10 and HDR10+ all supported. As to be expected, there's no Dolby Vision support.

The S90D also features the latest version of Samsung's Tizen operating system, granting you access to a wide array of streaming apps as well as Samsung TV Plus, which incorporates hundreds of internet-streamed television channels.

When it comes to sound, it was hard to test this set's full capabilities given the hands-on environment, but small OLEDs notoriously don't have the best built-in speakers. As such, we'd recommend pairing it up with a Dolby Atmos soundbar.

Fortunately, with this Peter Tyson deal, you can actually save up to £300 across selected Samsung soundbars. So, grab this lovely OLED set for £649, saving £950, and use some of that change to bolster your audio for the ultimate home cinema experience.

