There’s still time to buy a World Cup TV – and this five-star OLED is at its lowest price thanks to this cheeky code

Still debating about whether or not to go for that World Cup TV upgrade? Umming and ahhing about upgrading to OLED?

Well, let me make that decision a bit easier for you. The 48-inch LG C5, a five-star OLED and a brilliant TV all-round, is on sale for £749 at Peter Tyson.

That’s thanks to a cheeky World Cup-themed voucher code that is easy to miss. Enter the ‘KICKOFF100’ discount code and get £100 off the listed price of £849.

That’s the lowest price we have seen so far for the 48-inch model, which has already received some great deals, and an excellent price for such an accomplished OLED. And it could soon be set up in your living room, ready for next week!

Five Stars Save 46% (£650) LG C5: was £1,399 now £749 at Peter Tyson The 48-inch LG C5’s bright, detailed picture makes it a great choice for the World Cup, while the flawless gaming specifications and strong app support make it a great all-rounder. Use the code ‘KICKOFF100’ to get 46 per cent off our testing price.

As the winner of not one, not two, but three What Hi-Fi? Awards, it’s safe to say that the LG C5 offers excellent value on the performance-per-pound scale.

The 48-inch model may be on the smaller end of the C5 line, but it’s a great choice for a smaller living room or bedroom and a very affordable way to get your hands on an OLED ahead of the first kick-off.

During our testing, we found the C5 to be impressively bright and detailed, which is sure to make an eye-catching World Cup experience.

“The desert retains its sparkle, with the brightest part of the sky shining in a way OLEDs this price from even a few years ago can’t, but with significantly more detail,” our LG C5 48-inch review reads.

“Bright shading is strong, too, with a wonderful hue of blue transitioning to orange across the image.”

Of the best 50-inch TVs, the LG C5 is also our top pick for gaming. The C5 boasts four full-fat HDMI 2.1 inputs, meaning they can all handle 4K/165Hz signals, as well as VRR and ALLM. There is also support for the Dolby Vision Gaming HDR standard, something rivals such as the 48-inch Samsung S90F lack. Perfect for FIFA nights!

Regular Dolby Vision is catered for too, as are HDR10 and HLG – only HDR10+ is absent.

LG’s webOS has long had strong app support, and this continues here, with the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer and ITVX all making an appearance. New additions include an AI assistant, an Xbox app and the ability to pair Bluetooth controllers.

The 2.2-channel 40W speaker system is a bit of a disappointment, however, with even Cinema mode lacking definition. We certainly recommend a soundbar if you’re keen to be immersed in the noise of a stadium this World Cup.

At nearly half price, the 48-inch LG C5 is a phenomenal value and one of the best small OLEDs on the market right now. If you’re upgrading for a smaller room or looking to make the first leap to OLED, the C5 for £749 at Peter Tyson is an excellent choice.

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Read our full 48-inch LG C5 review

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