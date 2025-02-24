The stunning LG C4 55-inch OLED TV drops to its lowest price for a limited time

If you're looking to buy a new OLED TV, there's always the big question of which size? Well, the deal we're about to loop you in on may well sway your mind to pick one of the best 55-inch TVs. Why? Because it's only £86 more than its 48-inch sibling with all the same five-star, Award-winning quality.

For just £986 at Amazon, you can pick up the stunning 55-inch LG C4 OLED TV. It's a funny old price, but we're certainly not laughing about the fact it's the lowest price we've seen. In fact, we're rejoicing – and you should be, too. But hurry, it's only a limited time deal and with Amazon, we never know how long you've got left to grab it at this price.

We awarded the LG C4 (48-inch model) a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2024 and gave it five-stars for its superb OLED performance. But wait – right now, the 55-inch model has dropped in price to just £986, making it just £86 more than the 48-inch. An excellent deal for anyone looking to enjoy the quality and features of this Award-winning OLED TV in a bigger size.

We've been lucky enough to get our hands on a fair few models of the LG C4 OLED TV, and our full review of the 65-inch LG C4 is the closest to this 55-inch model, offering the same superb quality. Yes, it's a little smaller, but it's also over £500 cheaper right now. So, for a limited time at Amazon, you can grab the Award-winning 55-inch LG C4 for just £986, which is also only £86 more than the 48-inch LG C4.

LG’s C-series of step-down OLED TVs are solid performers, no matter the size. It's why we've awarded both the 65-inch and 48-inch five-stars, despite a difference in key aspects like pixel density, brightness and sound systems.

So, with the 55-inch, you're getting a stunning upgrade from LG's C3 though a similar spec sheet including four HDMI 2.1 ports, lack of HDR10+ but support for the far more important Dolby Vision, HLG and standard HDR10 formats. For gamers, there's some upgrades to enjoy, including full Nvidia G-Sync VRR certification (rather than a ‘G-Sync Compatible’ label), and 144Hz compatibility (up from the 120Hz of the C3).

In our full review of the 65-inch model, we praised it for its "big improvements to brightness and sharpness" and said "the rich tone and vibrant colours are a delight". We added that it's also got much improved sound quality, as well as excellent UI.

No surprise then that with an over £200 discount on the 55-inch LG C4, we're recommending you take a look. It's a limited time deal at Amazon right now though, so we'd also suggest you act fast if you want to secure a deal on this stellar OLED TV.

