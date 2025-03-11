TCL’s new QM7K TV Series has a cutting edge panel and Bang & Olufsen sound

News
By
published

There are plenty of visual and audio improvements on the cards, so we’re looking forward to putting the new series through its paces

TCL QM7K
(Image credit: TCL)

TCL has officially launched its new QM7K television series, looking to woo potential buyers with features including souped-up Mini LED tech, enhanced brightness, and Bang & Olufsen-flavoured audio.

One of the series’ most touted features is TCL's Halo Control System, which includes several technical tricks designed for more precise backlighting control.

If you’re a stat fan, the system features a Super High Energy LED chip design that increases brightness by 53 per cent, and light efficiency by 10 per cent compared with previous models.

With up to 2800 local dimming zones – an increase from the 1500 zones in last year's QM751G – and peak brightness levels of up to 3000 nits, the QM7K appears to represent a significant improvement over the previous generation.

It all sounds very promising on paper, though we’ll naturally reserve our final judgement for our full in-depth review, once we have put a unit through its paces.

The panel also uses a combination of Super Condensed Micro Lens technology and reduced optical distance between the backlight and diffuser plate, to help reduce the pesky blooming effect often seen around bright objects on dark backgrounds in LCD televisions.

This is paired with a 23-bit backlight controller that provides more precise light control for improved contrast and detail.

HDR performance receives comprehensive support too, with Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and HDR10 compatibility, alongside Filmmaker Mode and IMAX Enhanced certification.

TCL's upgraded QLED technology and new Color Optimization Algorithm deliver an expanded colour palette as well, with the company claiming up to 97 per cent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut for more accurate colour reproduction.

The new CrystGlow HVA Panel also features enhanced anti-reflection properties designed to reduce glare in bright rooms, while image-processing duties are handled by TCL's AiPQ Pro Processor, which manages upscaling, motion handling, and dynamic adjustments to help optimise picture quality.

Safe and sound

TCL QM7K

(Image credit: TCL)

Another significant upgrade to the QM7K series is the new built-in 2.2-channel audio system, developed in partnership with Bang & Olufsen.

This marks a change from the Onkyo-branded speakers used in the company's other recent models; given the fact that the Onkyo speakers in the likes of the Award-winning TCL 85C805K impressed us in our review, we have high hopes for the new setup, given Bang 7 Olufen’s pedigree.

The system also supports Dolby Atmos for more immersive sound presentation – but only our final review will tell if it’s worthy enough to stop you from pairing it with one of the best soundbars.

The series also includes a 144Hz native refresh panel and Game Accelerator with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) up to 288Hz – both of which should appeal to gamers.

Google TV 12.0 is running the show, with voice control smarts thrown in for good measure. TCL has also included a redesigned backlit remote control, to save you from fumbling around in the dark.

Additional features also include a new Art Mode, and Art Gallery function, allowing users to display digital artwork when the television is not in use.

The TCL QM7K series is available now in the US with the 55-inch model priced at $1300, the 65-inch at $1500, the 75-inch at $2000, and the 85-inch at $2500. Larger 98-inch ($4000) and 115in ($20,000) versions are slated to arrive soon. TCL is also currently offering a $500 Visa gift card for a limited time with select QM7K purchases.

UK and Australian pricing/availability details have yet to be announced, so stay tuned.

MORE:

These are the best speakers we have reviewed

We rate the best OLED TVs

Our picks of the best wireless earbuds

Esat Dedezade
Esat Dedezade
Freelance contributor

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
TCL QM6K QD-Mini LED TV
TCL announces first 'Precise Dimming Series' QD-Mini LED TV at CES
TCL C855K 65-inch Mini LED TV
TCL C855K (65C855K)
TCL 98Q9BK Mini LED TV
TCL 98Q9BK
Hisense U7N (65U7N) mini LED TV with misty tree tops on screen
Hisense U7N (65U7N)
Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED 65-inch TV
Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED (ML65F700)
TCL 85C805K 4K TV
Best Mini LED TV: 5 super bright options recommended by our experts
Latest in Televisions
TCL QM7K
TCL’s new QM7K TV Series has a cutting edge panel and Bang & Olufsen sound
LG OLED55C5 on table with Adventures in AV logo
I have reviewed TVs for a decade and there's one big reason OLED remains the front runner for cinephiles
LG C5 55-inch OLED TV
The LG C5 and G5 prove step-down OLEDs are stagnating – here’s why we still recommend them
LG C5 55-inch OLED TV
LG C5 vs Sony Bravia 8: which OLED TV should you buy?
QD-OLED TV: Samsung QE65S95C
The historically anti-OLED Samsung is now selling more OLED TVs than Mini LED models
LG G5 OLED TV wall-mounted with Apple TV+&#039;s Wolfs on screen
LG has officially revealed the G5 OLED TV's price – and there are already some tempting pre-order deals
Latest in News
TCL QM7K
TCL’s new QM7K TV Series has a cutting edge panel and Bang & Olufsen sound
The AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 in their charging cases standing side by side on a wooden surface with a hand out flat behind them.
All three current in-ear AirPods are up to 32% off at Amazon – here's which pair you should buy
JBL Charge 6 in red with carry strap
JBL upgrades two of our favourite Bluetooth speakers with bigger sound, longer battery life and more durable designs
KK DVD collection
'Laser rot' has rendered millions of Warner Bros DVDs unplayable – but you may be able to have them replaced
Damian Penaud of France runs with the ball during a Guinness Six Nations 2025 match in February
Ireland vs France live stream — how to watch Six Nations 2025 match online now, team news
Google TV Streamer
The Google TV Streamer just fixed its biggest flaw