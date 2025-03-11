TCL’s new QM7K TV Series has a cutting edge panel and Bang & Olufsen sound

TCL has officially launched its new QM7K television series, looking to woo potential buyers with features including souped-up Mini LED tech, enhanced brightness, and Bang & Olufsen-flavoured audio.

One of the series’ most touted features is TCL's Halo Control System, which includes several technical tricks designed for more precise backlighting control.

If you’re a stat fan, the system features a Super High Energy LED chip design that increases brightness by 53 per cent, and light efficiency by 10 per cent compared with previous models.

With up to 2800 local dimming zones – an increase from the 1500 zones in last year's QM751G – and peak brightness levels of up to 3000 nits, the QM7K appears to represent a significant improvement over the previous generation.

It all sounds very promising on paper, though we’ll naturally reserve our final judgement for our full in-depth review, once we have put a unit through its paces.

The panel also uses a combination of Super Condensed Micro Lens technology and reduced optical distance between the backlight and diffuser plate, to help reduce the pesky blooming effect often seen around bright objects on dark backgrounds in LCD televisions.

This is paired with a 23-bit backlight controller that provides more precise light control for improved contrast and detail.

HDR performance receives comprehensive support too, with Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and HDR10 compatibility, alongside Filmmaker Mode and IMAX Enhanced certification.

TCL's upgraded QLED technology and new Color Optimization Algorithm deliver an expanded colour palette as well, with the company claiming up to 97 per cent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut for more accurate colour reproduction.

The new CrystGlow HVA Panel also features enhanced anti-reflection properties designed to reduce glare in bright rooms, while image-processing duties are handled by TCL's AiPQ Pro Processor, which manages upscaling, motion handling, and dynamic adjustments to help optimise picture quality.

Safe and sound

(Image credit: TCL)

Another significant upgrade to the QM7K series is the new built-in 2.2-channel audio system, developed in partnership with Bang & Olufsen.

This marks a change from the Onkyo-branded speakers used in the company's other recent models; given the fact that the Onkyo speakers in the likes of the Award-winning TCL 85C805K impressed us in our review, we have high hopes for the new setup, given Bang 7 Olufen’s pedigree.

The system also supports Dolby Atmos for more immersive sound presentation – but only our final review will tell if it’s worthy enough to stop you from pairing it with one of the best soundbars .

The series also includes a 144Hz native refresh panel and Game Accelerator with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) up to 288Hz – both of which should appeal to gamers.

Google TV 12.0 is running the show, with voice control smarts thrown in for good measure. TCL has also included a redesigned backlit remote control, to save you from fumbling around in the dark.

Additional features also include a new Art Mode, and Art Gallery function, allowing users to display digital artwork when the television is not in use.

The TCL QM7K series is available now in the US with the 55-inch model priced at $1300, the 65-inch at $1500, the 75-inch at $2000, and the 85-inch at $2500. Larger 98-inch ($4000) and 115in ($20,000) versions are slated to arrive soon. TCL is also currently offering a $500 Visa gift card for a limited time with select QM7K purchases.

UK and Australian pricing/availability details have yet to be announced, so stay tuned.

