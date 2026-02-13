It's a good time to be a Sony fan.

There is currently a sale running on the iconic brand's home entertainment range, including for our TV Product of the Year winner the Sony Bravia 8 II.

The best discount, however, is on the brand’s step-down OLED; the 55-inch Sony Bravia 8A is currently at a new low price of £1249 at Sevenoaks.

That’s a tidy saving of £550. Note that you will need to apply the discount code GDTV150 at checkout to unlock this deal price.

You can also take advantage of an offer to get a Sony Dolby Atmos soundbar at half price. The Sony Bravia 8A may be one of the better-sounding TVs we have tested, but it’s no match for a decent soundbar, so this is a deal worth considering. We recommend the Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 if your wallet can stretch to it, or the Sony HT-S2000 if you’re on a budget.

Wahat Hi-Fi? Award Winner 2024 Save £550 Sony Bravia 8A: was £1,799 now £1,249 at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision The Sony Bravia 8A has almost the exact same specification as the five-star Sony Bravia 8, including the balanced, immersive picture and impressive audio. The big difference is the Bravia 8A's lack of a backlight on the remote and fewer credits for Sony Pictures Core – but given the Bravia 8 is currently £100 more, this deal is well worth considering. Deal available with discount code GDTV150

The Sony Bravia 8A is a variant of the Award-winning Sony Bravia 8. The only difference is that the 8A comes with a non-backlit remote, and 5 credits and 12 months of streaming for Sony Pictures Core, rather than the 12 credits and 24 months of the Bravia 8.

We haven't tested the Bravia 8A ourselves, but Sony assures us that otherwise the performance is identical, so our Sony Bravia 8 review should also apply here.

An identical performance is very good news indeed, as the Sony Bravia 8 offers an incredibly bright and sharp image with Sony's typically excellent motion processing, as we saw during a test viewing of Blade Runner 2049.

"Watching Ryan Gosling’s character fly into a dusty protein farm, motion handling is beautiful and we don’t see any artefacts as his car zooms over the landscape and a recon drone examines the scene," our Sony Bravia 8 review reads. “Dark areas retain oodles of detail, with every crinkle in the sofa in Dave Bautista's home being apparent.”

As usual, Sony’s unique Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology generates above-average sound for an OLED TV. Bass is a tad light compared with rival sets, but the Bravia 8 makes up for this with control – we didn’t experience any distortion or loss of precision as we do on most TV speaker systems, at least until volume was above 80 per cent.

As you would expect from the makers of the PlayStation, gamers are well serviced – there are twin HDMI 2.1 ports, as well as Dolby Vision Gaming support and handling of 4K/120Hz, VRR, and ALLM.

HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG high dynamic range formats are all supported; there's an IMAX Enhanced picture mode on board too.

We would also direct your attention to the 55-inch LG C5, which is currently a tad cheaper than the Bravia 8 and our overall pick in this segment, due to its more complete feature set and punchier picture. However, there is still plenty to like about the Bravia 8, especially if you’re taking advantage of the soundbar offer too.

The Sony Bravia 8 is a stunning performer, and still a leading contender despite first releasing in 2024. If you are keen to make the jump to OLED, the Sony Bravia 8A for £1249 at Sevenoaks is definitely worth a look.

