Save over £800 on LG's Award-winning compact OLED TV

LG's 42-inch OLEDs have been our go-to recommendation for those who want a small TV that doesn't compromise on picture quality or features. You get all the benefits of OLED – such as deep blacks and supreme contrast – without sacrificing space.

We crowned the 42-inch C4 as our pick for the Best 40-43-inch TV and Best Gaming TV, the latter being an important factor in this TV's popularity. Its desktop-friendly size, inclusion of HDMI 2.1 (allowing for 4K/120Hz gaming), and support for Dolby Vision make it a great gaming monitor alternative.

And, with this deal, you can currently get it at a serious discount. At £763 on Amazon, the 42-inch C4 is discounted by a whopping £867 compared to the price we initially reviewed it at. We have seen it slightly cheaper, however, the lowest price we've seen it at is only £8 cheaper, so this deal is certainly worth checking out.

We tested the 42-inch LG C4 OLED TV when it came with a £1400 price tag – and even then, we gave it five stars and a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2024. To see it at almost half the price at a staggeringly low £763 at Amazon is simply quite astonishing.

It may be LG's smallest OLED TV, but it sure is mighty. In our full review, we said: "It delivers a wonderfully punchy, immersive viewing experience despite its small form factor, with noticeably higher peak brightness than its older rivals."

It's got a dynamic but accurate picture, solid motion handling and excellent gaming specifications. In fact, gaming-wise, it's the same as its larger siblings, which means you still get four HDMI 2.1 inputs with 48Gbps bandwidth support for 4K/144Hz gaming with VRR and ALLM supported.

You'll also find support for Dolby Vision HDR, as well as Dolby Atmos over the HDMI eARC. These features give the C4 an edge over other gaming monitors, as does the built-in webOS smart platform which features support for a range of streaming services including Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

Of course, with a smaller OLED TV, there are some caveats. We didn't find the audio to be the best, and picture-wise the colours weren't quite as warm as its larger C4 siblings. But, these are small caveats, and we reported: "Trust us when we say that you won't find a better small OLED for the same price – just remember to budget for a soundbar as well if you want the best experience possible." Well, at now almost half off, we're pretty sure you'll have a little extra budget left over.

