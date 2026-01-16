If you are looking for a new TV capable of delivering an immersive, controlled picture, and for whatever reason don't want it to be an OLED, then we'd strongly recommend considering the Sony Bravia 7.

For just £1449 at Richer Sounds, the 65-inch model can be yours for a whopping £750 off its launch price.

It's worth mentioning, though, that the LG C5 is down to £1499 right now, which we reckon is worth the extra money. But, if you're determined not to buy an OLED, the Sony Bravia 7 is an excellent choice.

While it's the 65-inch model we're currently recommending, thanks to the Richer Sounds deal, we've only fully tested the 55-inch Sony Bravia 7. But their specs are incredibly similar.

That said, we still also consider it to be one of the best 65-inch TVs on the market right now, delivering a level of picture quality that gets impressively close to Sony's premium models at a more accessible price.

Trust us, if you're not interested in buying an OLED TV, this Mini LED is for you.

The biggest appeal of the Bravia 7 is Sony's XR Backlight Master Drive, combining a Mini LED panel with precise local dimming and the brand's excellent XR processor.

Visually, you're rewarded with exceptionally strong contrast, deep blacks for an LCD TV, and bright, punchy highlights that really bring HDR content to life.

In our full review, our expert testers said: "The Bravia 7’s picture quality is clearly built on the same DNA as Sony’s spectacular flagship Bravia 9, delivering more of that TV’s in some ways groundbreaking picture quality than you’ve any right to expect."

But, how does it sound? Well, better than average thanks to Sony's Acoustic Multi-Audio system, but we'd still recommend a dedicated soundbar as a worthwhile upgrade.

When it comes to features, you're kitted out with the Google TV platform, support for major streaming apps alongside Chromecast and voice control, and 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM support across two HMDI 2.1 ports.

Whilst the viewing angles aren't class-leading and HDR10+ isn't supported, the Bravia 7 is still an absolutely brilliantly judged TV. And you can save yourself a whopping 34 per cent on the launch price right now, down to just £1449 at Richer Sounds.

